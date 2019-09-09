PUBG Addict in Karnataka Beheads Father for Scolding Him for Playing Game
The incident took place at around 04.30 am on Monday in Kakti village, about 15 km from here. A case of murder was registered against the man for killing his 61-year-old father.
Image for representation.
Belagavi: A 21-year-unemployed man allegedly killed his father and beheaded him after he objected to his playing games on the mobile phone all the time, police said on Monday.
The incident took place at around 04.30 am on Monday in Kakti village, about 15 km from here. A case of murder was registered against the man for killing his 61-year-old father, police said. The son was addicted to the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game and got annoyed by his father's repeated warnings.
He attacked his father with a kitchen knife after locking his mothers room from outside and killed him, police said.
