PUBG Addict UP Teen Shoots Mom over Rebuke, Tries to Burn Body, Then Invites Friends, Watches Film

A sensational case of murder has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow where a teenager studying in high school allegedly killed his mother after she scolded him over playing an online game. He also purportedly threatened his younger sister with dire consequences if she spoke up. The boy allegedly tried to burn the body of his mother for two days by pouring inflammable material in an attempt to cover up the crime.

The teen, according to reports, continued to act normal during this period, as if nothing had happened. He also kept playing with friends, invited them to the house, watched a film, and even cooked.

However, some neighbours felt a foul stench emanating from the house on Tuesday evening, after which they alerted the police, and the matter came to the fore.

Giving more information about this incident, Lucknow’s additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) East Qasim Abidi said that when the police reached the spot after receiving information about the nasty smell coming from a house under PGI police station area, the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in the room. A pistol was lying near her.

The husband of the deceased is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Army, who is currently posted in the Asansol district of West Bengal. The woman lived with her 16-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

When police first interrogated the son of the deceased, he purportedly made up a story that a person who had come to do electrical work in the house had killed his mother. Officials suspected the boy’s version and spoke to his sister, who revealed the entire incident.

According to the ADCP, the boy was addicted to mobile games and social media. His mother used to tell him to stay away from the phone. Even on Sunday afternoon, she scolded her son for playing PUBG. When she fell asleep at around 3pm on Sunday, the son shot her with his father’s licensed pistol.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.