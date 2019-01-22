LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘PUBG is Affecting Studies’: Gujarat Govt Wants Schools to Ban Students From Playing ‘Addictive’ Game

A circular issued by primary education department said ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘PUBG is Affecting Studies’: Gujarat Govt Wants Schools to Ban Students From Playing ‘Addictive’ Game
PUBG is developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and is available in a free-to-play variant. The game was released back in March 2018.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Tuesday issued a circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on online multi-player game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG.

The state primary education department's circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials.

The circular directed District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

It said the ban was necessary as children were getting addicted to the game and it was "adversely affecting their studies".

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended a ban on the game across the country, said Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat child rights body.

"The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game" said Pandya.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram