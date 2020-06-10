PUBG Mobile Became The Highest Earning Mobile Game Worldwide in May 2020

PUBG Mobile was reportedly the top-grossing mobile game in terms of revenue in the month of May. According to a report by Sensor Tower, Tencent earned over $226 million (Rs 1.7 thousand crore approx) in user spending, making it the highest-grossing game in the world for the particular month. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Covid-19 lockdowns across the world forcing people to stay indoors and spend more time on mobile gaming.

The report further said that the revenue was calculated from the Apple App Store and Google Play store globally between May 1 and May 31. About 53 percent of the revenue came from China, 10.2 percent came from the US, and 5.5 percent came from Saudi Arabia. PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular games in India as well.

PUBG Mobile was followed by Honor of Kings, which is yet again a popular game from Tencent. It recorded an estimated $204.5 million (Rs 1.5 thousand crores approx) in gross revenue. Once again, China was the biggest source of revenue, contributing 95 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue followed by 2.2 percent from Thailand, where it’s operated by Garena and known as Garena Realm of Valor.

Recently we reported that PUBG Mobile could get a new map under the Classic Battle Royale mode via an upcoming update. Rumoured to be called ‘Fourex’ the map was spotted on the latest 0.19.0 beta update. The map is called ‘Secret Map’ in the game as it is still under development. It feels like a cross between all the existing maps in the game. So there is snow on the top right, a desert area on the bottom left while the rest is mostly grasslands and trees.