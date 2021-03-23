Public Programmes, Liquor Partes, Rain Dance Parties During Holi Banned In Up As Government Tightens Covid Protocols

The Yogi Adityanath-government has issued new guidelines for celebrating Holi festival and panchayat elections in the State. In an order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, it is said that no procession will take place without permission anywhere. Public programmes will not be held at any place without the permission of the administration. If it is very important to do the programne, then the mask and sanitizer will have to be used.

The government has issued new guidelines keeping in mind the increasing Corona cases in the State. In view of Holi, liquor parties and rain dance parties have been banned in the entire UP. On behalf of the Home Department, the District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police have been made clear that there will be no liquor party and rain dance party anywhere. Also, people will have to get permission from the administration to do any kind of other programmes on Holi. Otherwise action will be taken.

The guideline issued by the government says that no such programme will include the elderly above 60 years and children below 10 years. A fewer people will be allowed in any training center. Each Gram Panchayat level and wards will have one nodal officer posted. According to the order, contract tracing will be further intensified. If the crowd gathers in public places, then it will be the responsibility of the police. The Yogi government has ordered the Covid help desk to be activated again.

Earlier on Monday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided in a high-level meeting that Holi holidays should be announced in all government and private schools from classes one to eight from March 24 to 31. In other educational institutions where examinations are not being held, there will be a holiday from March 25 to 31. He said that all measures to prevent infection should be ensured by strengthening the system of prevention and treatment.