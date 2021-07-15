Public Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr, Opening of 'Rudraksh': What Will PM Modi Do in Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects related to road, water transport, education, health and tourism, worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted early on Thursday morning, expressing ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the PM for ‘all round development of Varanasi — or Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath’.

“Today, honourable prime minister will inaugurate Ro-Ro vessels and three-lane flyover bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur highway for tourism development on river Ganga. Along with promoting tourism and infrastructure, it will prove helpful in creating ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’," CM Yogi further said.

Here’s What PM Modi Will Do in His Constituency of Varanasi Today:

• PM Modi will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre, ‘Rudraksh’, that will offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi.

• As many as 108 Rudraksh have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night.

• The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre in Varanasi that would strengthen the city’s competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.

• Purpose of ‘Rudraksh’: It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music, they added. The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre’s (VCC) main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when needed.

• According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems. It will have a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international events.

• During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, the officials said.

