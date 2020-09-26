Public Representatives, Political Parties, NGOs, Corona Warriors Helped Govt Contain COVID Spread: Raj CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that public representatives, members of political parties and NGOs, and frontline COVID-19 workers have helped the government in containing the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also said that Rajasthan is in a better position than other states in COVID-19 control and the death rate is also low.

Gehlot held video conferences with leaders of various political parties, NGO representatives and doctors to review and hold discussions on the coronavirus situation in the state. He said that the state government got the cooperation of public representatives, political leaders, social activists and ‘Corona Warriors’ in managing the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan, according to a release.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said that beds with oxygen facilities, ventilators and ICU beds are available in adequate numbers while testing capacity in the state has gone beyond 51,000 tests per day. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Gulabchand Kataria and BJP state president Satish Poonia suggested expanding awareness programmes on COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures.

