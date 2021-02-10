Babus and IAS Officers Not Answer to Every Problem: PM Modi Exalts Private Sector For its Role in 'Serving Humanity'

Tipping his hat to the private sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, in his reply in Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's address, said that the public sector is essential but the role of the private sector is also vital.

"The public sector is essential but at the same time, the role of the private sector is also vital. Take any sector- telecom, pharma- we see the role of the private sector," he said adding, "If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector."

In a sly dig at the Opposition which has been disrupting proceedings in the House demanding a debate on the Centre's three farm laws that are being denounced by farmers across the country as being 'anti-farmers' and benefitting to only big corporates, Modi said, "To use improper words against the private sector may have got votes for a few people in the past but those times are gone. The culture of abusing the private sector is not acceptable any longer. We cannot keep insulting our youth like this."

“Wealth creators are required in the country. How else can wealth be distributed, who will create employment,” the PM asked.

The Congress had walked out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explained the government's stand on the three farm laws earlier. Modi said the Congress has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "A divided and confused party like this can do no good to the country," he added.

The Modi government has often deflected charges of being 'pro-corporate' especially over its policies on wealth creation and business. The Union Budget 2021, too, underlined a slew of measures targeted at attracting investments to revive economic activity crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition parties criticised it as being a pro-corporate move, while the BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers hailed it as a vision for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that instead of giving cash in the hands of the people, the government was selling the country’s assets to "Modi’s crony capitalist friends”.