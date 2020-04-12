Public Vehicle Drivers to be Given Rs 5,000 Assistance Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government will initiate the process of providing relief assistance to gramin and 'phatphat sewa' drivers, taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers from Monday.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the government is taking all measures for the security of the most vulnerable and poorest sections of society.

"We are providing food for these people. Around 71 lakh beneficiaries are provided ration and 23 lakh beneficiaries, who do not have ration cards, have applied and they will also be provided ration through our schools," he said, listing the welfare schemes of the government.

Kejriwal said the construction workers were provided Rs 5,000 as relief assistance.

He said the public vehicle drivers with a valid driver's license and valid driver's badge, will get the relief assistance from Monday.

The benefit will be given to all PSV badge holders who have been issued the badges till March 23. In case of persons whose driving licences have expired on or after April 1, will also be considered for grant of the benefit. A helpline service -- 011-23930763 & 011-23970290 -- will be available for answering the queries of PSV badge holders between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Kejriwal said the lockdown has affected thousands of public service transport drivers.

"We are providing them relief assistance of Rs 5,000 each to help their families in these distressing times. From Monday, all the drivers will be able to submit their applications on the Transport Department's website. I would like to appeal to them to register on the website of the Delhi Transport Department," Kejriwal added.

The drivers can apply on the website 'transport.gov.in' by filling the driving license number, PSV Badge number and contact number on the website.

"The applicant will then receive an OTP, and after putting the OTP, a new screen will appear asking details such as applicant's Aadhaar number, Date of Birth, and gender. The application process will then be completed and the relief assistance will be transferred to the applicant's Aadhaar linked bank accounts," the Transport Department said.

Assistance will be given to drivers of auto rickshaws, taxis, gramin sewa, phatphat sewa, maxi cab, eco-friendly sewa, e-rickshaws and school cabs, it added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the amount will help the drivers "in these times of distress".

The passenger transport services in Delhi have been stopped to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions are in force since the announcement of the 21-day lockdown.

As a result, a large number of persons including the drivers of public service vehicles were adversely affected financially.

