'Publicity Hungry Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha Responsible': Voices Raise Post Speech by Moose Wala's Father

A day after the Delhi Special Police cell arrested two people in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh said that “gangsters are running a parallel government” in Punjab.

Speaking at his village of Moosa, Singh said that “60-80” people were after Moosewala and efforts were made at least “eight more times to kill him”. “Government left no stone unturned, withdrew his security, publicised it,” he added.

Making an emotional speech while referring to the murder of former student leader and SAD worker Vicky Middukhera he said “Young men are dying. Middukhera’s revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu.”

Reacting to his statement, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Publicity hungry @ArvindKejriwal @raghav_chadha are responsible for #SidhuMooseWala murder. Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala cries his heart out at the failure of @AAPPunjab Govt (sic).”

The Delhi Police arrested two wanted criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang- Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani on Sunday. As per the police Ankit was one of the shooters involves in the killing of the Punjabi singer and Sachin was responsible for sheltering four of the shooters.

Police have also said that Sachin is wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan while Ankit is named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan. Delhi Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

