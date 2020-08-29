Publish No News in Media that Spoils Relations Between Institute & Govt, IIT Bhubaneswar Tells Faculty

New Delhi: The staff of Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar has been advised to avoid publishing any adverse criticism in the media that could “embarrass the relations between the institute and the government at the Centre and State”.

The teachers and scholars have been encouraged to publish works pertaining to science, art and literary significance. Any other commentary would need approval from the competent authority, the new mandate states.

The new office order, issued on August 19, said that no employee shall in any media activity or in any document — published anonymously, in own name, in the name of any other person, in any communication to the media or in any public utterance — make any statement of fact or opinion, “which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the institute.”

The order further prohibits the institute employees to not publish any article “which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and of the central government or any state government or any other institute or organization or members of the public.”

The institute found that some faculty members were interacting with the media which had the potential to embarrass the institute.

“It is found that some of the faculty/staff are interacting with the print/electronic media without any prior approval of the competent authority, which is capable of creating embarrassment to the institute in various matters,” it said.

To avoid such situations, if any, in future, “the Conduct Rules stipulated under the Schedule C of the Statute of the Institute are hereby reproduced and circulated among the employees for information and strict adherence.”

Under the new mandate, “no employee shall, except with the previous sanction of the competent authority, own wholly or in part, or conduct or participate in the editing or managing of any newspaper or other periodical publications”.

It has further defined that no employee shall, “except with the previous sanction of the competent authority or any other authority empowered by it in this behalf, or in the bona fide discharge of duties, participate in any media activity or contribute any article or write any letter either anonymously or in own name or in the name of any other person to any newspaper or periodicals.”

However, no such sanction shall be required if such media participation or when such contribution is of a purely literary, artistic or scientific character.

“Subject to the restrictions noted below members of the staff are at liberty without any sanction as contemplated above to publish their original scientific literary and artistic works,” said the order.

The order stated that nothing shall apply to any statements made or views expressed by an employee in official capacity or in the due performance of the duty.

News18.com sent an email to the registrar of the institute Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar asking him to explain the reason behind the new order signed by him, and also to the director of the institute Prof RV Rajakumar.

The story will be updated when they respond.