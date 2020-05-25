INDIA

Publishers Guild in West Bengal to Write to PM Modi, Mamata for Financial Help

Guild sources have estimated the damage to be at least Rs 1 crore. (Credit: Twitter)

The guild said it will also appeal to all foreign embassies and book lovers of West Bengal, India and abroad to come forward and help.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
The apex body of publishers in West Bengal will soon appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for extending financial help to stall owners at College Street- the city's book hub to tide over the crisis caused by cyclone 'Amphan' and the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.


The Publishers & Booksellers Guild said it will write to Modi and Banerjee, highlighting the damage caused to printed materials and book shops by the cyclone, as well as draw their attention to the financial losses incurred due to the curbs imposed to contain COVID-19.


Monetary assistance is required to revive the 'Boi Para' (book mart), guild president Tridib Chatterjee said on Monday.


"The natural calamity has left the publishers and book sellers in a serious crisis with a huge number of books, printed materials and small shops getting completely ravaged by the cyclone," Chatterjee, himself owner of Patrabharati

publications, said.


Guild sources estimate the damage to be at least Rs 1 crore.


"The continuing lockdown has already resulted in massive financial losses for the publishers and book sellers," he added.


The guild will also appeal to all foreign embassies and book lovers of West Bengal, India and abroad to come forward and help.


"We will announce the details of a relief fund created by the guild. Let us all rebuild the College Street Boi Para together," guild general secretary Sudhansu Sekhar Dey said.


