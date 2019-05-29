Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Punjab University to Release PUCET PG Admit Card Today at puchd.ac.in

PUCET Post-graduate Admit Card 2019 will be released by Punjab University today on the official website puchd.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Punjab University to Release PUCET PG Admit Card Today at puchd.ac.in
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: The PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card will be released on May 29 (Wednesday, today).

The Punjab University will be uploading the PUCET Admit Card 2019 for its several post graduate courses at its official website puchd.ac.in. A direct link for download of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card is to be soon updated at its dedicated PUCET PG online section- https://cetpg.puchd.ac.in/

All registered candidates can access their PUCET Admit Card 2019 at the earliest from the University’s homepage and know the rules for appearing in the Punjab University Common Entrance Test. Here are steps for taking a print out of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card-

PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Steps to follow

Step 1- Visit the Punjab University ‘official website or click at cetpg.puchd.ac.in
Step 2- Look for a tab reading ‘download PUCET PG Admit Card 2019’
Step 3- Click on the link and login by providing the required detail
Step 4- Submit your details
Step 5- The PUCET PG Admit Card can be downloaded now. Take its print out

Check the details printed on Punjab University Admit Card and paste your photograph on it. The PUCET 2019 exam takers are required to carry their PG admit card at exam center as well as one ID proof document.

The university level PUCET PG entrance exam is scheduled for June 8 and June 9, 2019 and is conducted once in a year. The test duration of PUCET PG 2019 examination is 90 minutes.
