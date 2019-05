PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Punjab University to Release PUCET PG Admit Card Today at puchd.ac.in

: The PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card will be released on May 29 (Wednesday, today).The Punjab University will be uploading the PUCET Admit Card 2019 for its several post graduate courses at its official website puchd.ac.in . A direct link for download of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card is to be soon updated at its dedicated PUCET PG online section- https://cetpg.puchd.ac.in/ All registered candidates can access their PUCET Admit Card 2019 at the earliest from the University’s homepage and know the rules for appearing in the Punjab University Common Entrance Test. Here are steps for taking a print out of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card-Step 1- Visit the Punjab University ‘official website or click at cetpg.puchd.ac.in Step 2- Look for a tab reading ‘download PUCET PG Admit Card 2019’Step 3- Click on the link and login by providing the required detailStep 4- Submit your detailsStep 5- The PUCET PG Admit Card can be downloaded now. Take its print outCheck the details printed on Punjab University Admit Card and paste your photograph on it. The PUCET 2019 exam takers are required to carry their PG admit card at exam center as well as one ID proof document.The university level PUCET PG entrance exam is scheduled for June 8 and June 9, 2019 and is conducted once in a year. The test duration of PUCET PG 2019 examination is 90 minutes.