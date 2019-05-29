English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Punjab University to Release PUCET PG Admit Card Today at puchd.ac.in
PUCET Post-graduate Admit Card 2019 will be released by Punjab University today on the official website puchd.ac.in
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: The PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card will be released on May 29 (Wednesday, today).
The Punjab University will be uploading the PUCET Admit Card 2019 for its several post graduate courses at its official website puchd.ac.in. A direct link for download of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card, Punjab University Admit Card is to be soon updated at its dedicated PUCET PG online section- https://cetpg.puchd.ac.in/
All registered candidates can access their PUCET Admit Card 2019 at the earliest from the University’s homepage and know the rules for appearing in the Punjab University Common Entrance Test. Here are steps for taking a print out of PUCET PG Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card-
PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Steps to follow
Step 1- Visit the Punjab University ‘official website or click at cetpg.puchd.ac.in
Step 2- Look for a tab reading ‘download PUCET PG Admit Card 2019’
Step 3- Click on the link and login by providing the required detail
Step 4- Submit your details
Step 5- The PUCET PG Admit Card can be downloaded now. Take its print out
Check the details printed on Punjab University Admit Card and paste your photograph on it. The PUCET 2019 exam takers are required to carry their PG admit card at exam center as well as one ID proof document.
The university level PUCET PG entrance exam is scheduled for June 8 and June 9, 2019 and is conducted once in a year. The test duration of PUCET PG 2019 examination is 90 minutes.
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
