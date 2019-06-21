PUCET Result 2019: Patna University Declares Entrance Test Results for UG Courses at patnauniversity.ac.in
PUCET Result 2019 for undergraduate Arts, Science and Commerce courses has been released on the website patnauniversity.ac.ini
(Image: News18.com)
PUCET Result 2019|The Patna University has declared the PUCET Result 2019 for Arts, Science and Commerce courses on June 20. The result of Patna University Common Entrance Test or PUCET 2019 Result has been released on the varsity’s official website patnauniversity.ac.in.
The Patna University Common Entrance Test 2019 was held in last week of May. According to media report, the document verification process will be conducted soon once, the Patna University’s admission section receive list of PUCET 2019 Result’ shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates have to report at their assigned date, venue for document verification and admission formalities. The last date for admission in UG/PG admission is July 9.
Students can check their PUCET 2019 Result from the University’s homepage.
How to download Patna University Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the Patna University’s official website puonline.co.in
Step 2: Click on link reading download ‘PUCET Result 2019’
Step 3: Enter PUCET 2019 registration number, mobile number, and captcha code and click enter button
Step 4: The PUCET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
