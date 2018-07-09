English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PUDA Recruitment 2018 Begins for 194 Posts, Apply before 25th July 2018!
PUDA Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 194 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority - puda.gov.in. PUDA aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for 3 years under Direct Recruitment
Image for representation only.
PUDA Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 194 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority - puda.gov.in. PUDA aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for 3 years under Direct Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for PUDA Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.puda.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Online Registration’ under PUDA Recruitment – 2018 on home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the basis details and submit the form
Step 5 – Complete Step 2 and Step 3 and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://14.139.60.229/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ BC/ OPH/ Ex Servicemen Category – Rs.500
PUDA Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 194
Clerk cum DEO - 41
Senior Assistant - 9
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 27
Junior Engineer (PH) - 21
Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 24
Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - 10
Junior Engineer (Building) - 11
Draftsman (Engineering) - 21
Draftsman (Architect) - 4
Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) - 3
Sub Divisional Engineer (PH) - 2
Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical) - 3
Sub Divisional Engineer (Horticulture) - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://14.139.60.229/
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation would be given as per the rules stated in advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Clerk cum DEO - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.3, 200
Senior Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 400
Junior Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800
Junior Engineer (PH) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800
Junior Engineer (Electrical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800
Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800
Junior Engineer (Building) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800
Draftsman (Engineering) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 600
Draftsman (Architect) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 600
Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400
Sub Divisional Engineer (PH) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400
Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400
Sub Divisional Engineer (Horticulture) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
