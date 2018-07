PUDA Recruitment 2018 Begins for 194 Posts, Apply before 25th July 2018!

PUDA Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 194 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority - puda.gov.in. PUDA aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for 3 years under Direct Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.puda.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Online Registration’ under PUDA Recruitment – 2018 on home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the basis details and submit the formStep 5 – Complete Step 2 and Step 3 and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference- http://14.139.60.229/Unreserved Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ BC/ OPH/ Ex Servicemen Category – Rs.500PUDA Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:: 194Clerk cum DEO - 41Senior Assistant - 9Junior Engineer (Civil) - 27Junior Engineer (PH) - 21Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 24Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - 10Junior Engineer (Building) - 11Draftsman (Engineering) - 21Draftsman (Architect) - 4Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) - 3Sub Divisional Engineer (PH) - 2Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical) - 3Sub Divisional Engineer (Horticulture) - 2Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the bracket of 18 to 37 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation would be given as per the rules stated in advertisement above.Clerk cum DEO - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.3, 200Senior Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 400Junior Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800Junior Engineer (PH) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800Junior Engineer (Electrical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800Junior Engineer (Building) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 800Draftsman (Engineering) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 600Draftsman (Architect) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10, 300 –Rs.34, 800 with Grade pay of Rs.4, 600Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400Sub Divisional Engineer (PH) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400Sub Divisional Engineer (Electrical) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400Sub Divisional Engineer (Horticulture) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay of Rs.5,400The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.