Puducherry Adds 531 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Goes Up To 46,393

The union territory of Puducherry registered 531 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 46,393, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said here on Friday. Three more people (two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal) succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 702 during the last 24 hours, Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 3,576 (including 2,898 in home quarantine), he said, adding that as many as 42,115 people have been discharged after recovery so far. The 531 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,714 people and these patients were spread over Puducherry (366), Karaikal (95), Yanam (48) and Mahe (22).

The Health department Director said 220 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.51 per cent and 90.78 per cent respectively.

Kumar said that as many as 7.19 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.55 lakh samples turned out to be negative. He said that 29,726 health workers and 17,253 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and 93,232 people coming either under the senior citizens category (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated against the scourge since March 1.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary T Arun in a video message on Friday said people needed to be cautious as there had been a spike in number of new cases of infection since the beginning of this month.

