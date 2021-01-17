Puducherry Assembly to Have Special Session on Monday, Likely to Adopt Resolution Against Farm Laws

The Puducherry Assembly has been convened for a special brief session on Monday and it is likely to adopt a resolution against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. The session has been reconvened by the Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, an official in the Assembly Secretariat told PTI on Sunday. The House had its budget session (2020-2021) for nearly a week in July last. The Speaker had adjourned the proceedings of the House sine die on July 25 and the House had not been prorogued.

The strength of the ruling Congress, including Sivakolundhu, is 14 after the disqualification of legislator N Dhanavelu by the Speaker under the Anti-defection Act. Dhanavelu was disqualified for his alleged anti-party activitiesin July. The strength of the DMK is three, independent (one), the AINRC (main oppositon) has seven members, and the AIADMK (four) while that of the BJP has come down to two after K G Shankar's death today.