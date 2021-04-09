Puducherry Clamps Night Curfew Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Amid increasing coronavirus cases here, a night curfew would be enforced from April 10, said Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday. Announcing measures to check the contagion, she said mask-compliance would be strictly enforced any violation of which would attract a fine of Rs 100.

Addressing reporters at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital after inaugurating a special camp to vaccinate hotel workers, she said the night curfew would be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM from Saturday, she said. Further, cinemas should have only 50 per cent of seating capacity, and religious and social functions should have restricted gatherings.

All places of worship should be closed by 8 PM, she said. The government would run 100 coronavirus-testing centres and as many vaccination centres, she said.

Top officials, she said, would keep vigil on the adherence to safety norms at business centres, shops and commercial establishments. Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported 223 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 43,465.

There were no deaths today and the cumulative fatalities remained at 687. There were 139 recoveries and the active cases stood at 2,084.

