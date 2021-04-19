Puducherry Clocks 565 New Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Crosses 48,000 Mark

The union territory of Puducherry registered 565 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 48,336, a top Health department official said on Monday. Five more people, all in the Puducherry region, succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday taking the death toll to 713, a release from the Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said.

He said the 565 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,564 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (455), Karakul (53), Yanam (26) and Mahe (31). As many as 336 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours, he added.

He further said 7.33 lakh samples were tested so far and 6.66 lakh of them turned out to be negative. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 88.82 per cent respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 4,692 which included 3,848 patients in home quarantine. The Health department Director said that 42,931 patients were discharged after recovery so far from hospitals.

He said that 30,202 health workers and 17961 frontline workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far in the Union Territory. The department also has covered so far 1,07,046 people coming under the category of either above 60 years or above 45 years with comorbidities under the second phase of vaccination which began on March 1.

