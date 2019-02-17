English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puducherry CM Accepts Kiran Bedi's Invitation for Open Discussion
The protest is being carried out against Bedi for not permitting the implementation of the state government's welfare schemes.
File photo of Puducherry CM V Narayanansamy. (Courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is protesting outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's residence here since February 13, on Sunday accepted her invitation to discuss the issues in an open forum.
The 71-one-year-old Naryanasamy and his ministerial colleagues have been sleeping on the road outside the Raj Nivas, Bedi's residence, since February 13. The protest is being carried out against Bedi for not permitting the implementation of the state government's welfare schemes.
"We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach," Narayanasamy tweeted.
Bedi had earlier tweeted: "Hon'ble CM and his cabinet colleagues may choose d (the) date, time & venue. Keep it as an OPEN FORUM for people to hear and understand the issues once and for all. Since Lt Governor Office has worked with total transparency & sense of justice for poorest & needy."
On Sunday, Bedi tweeted: "Called for meeting with CM and his colleagues at 6 p.m. today at Raj Nivas. Thank the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) for acceptance of my proposal of Town Hall meeting where we will place our respective viewpoints in public domain on issues written in his letter to me."
"Venue suggested by HCM is Gandhi Thidal. A good start for informed grass root democracy which empowers people with certified info via Town Hall meetings," Bedi tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Narayanasamy hoisted a black flag at his home as a part of his protest against Bedi.
On February 13, Bedi in a letter to Narayanasamy had invited him for a meeting on February 21 at 10 a.m.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 71-one-year-old Naryanasamy and his ministerial colleagues have been sleeping on the road outside the Raj Nivas, Bedi's residence, since February 13. The protest is being carried out against Bedi for not permitting the implementation of the state government's welfare schemes.
"We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach," Narayanasamy tweeted.
Bedi had earlier tweeted: "Hon'ble CM and his cabinet colleagues may choose d (the) date, time & venue. Keep it as an OPEN FORUM for people to hear and understand the issues once and for all. Since Lt Governor Office has worked with total transparency & sense of justice for poorest & needy."
On Sunday, Bedi tweeted: "Called for meeting with CM and his colleagues at 6 p.m. today at Raj Nivas. Thank the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) for acceptance of my proposal of Town Hall meeting where we will place our respective viewpoints in public domain on issues written in his letter to me."
"Venue suggested by HCM is Gandhi Thidal. A good start for informed grass root democracy which empowers people with certified info via Town Hall meetings," Bedi tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Narayanasamy hoisted a black flag at his home as a part of his protest against Bedi.
On February 13, Bedi in a letter to Narayanasamy had invited him for a meeting on February 21 at 10 a.m.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Completes One Year, Actor Chadwick Boseman Posts A Celebratory Pic
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results