Puducherry CM Allocated Additional Portfolios Including Revenue, Health & Family Welfare

The Chief Minister was given charge of Revenue, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare and Hindu Religious Institutions.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday allocated more portfolios to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government in the Union Territory. A notification released by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said the additional portfolios were Planning and Finance and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister was given charge of Revenue, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare and Hindu Religious Institutions.

first published:July 12, 2021, 22:41 IST