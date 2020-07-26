Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Ministers and MLAs to be Tested for Covid-19

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, the territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and all the legislators would undergo COVID-19 test after an AINRC MLA who attended the budget session tested positive for the virus.

The tests would be done for all 32 MLAs on Monday and Tuesday at the assembly premises and the nearby Health

Department office, a spokesman of the Assembly Secretariat told PTI on Sunday.

This has become necessary after an opposition AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal had tested positive on Saturday and was admitted to a private hospital, the spokesman said adding a watch and ward staff had also tested positive and was admitted to the government medical college hospital Saturday.

The spokesman said all the offices housed in the Assembly premises including those of the Speaker, the Chief Minister and Ministers were sanitised and shut till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

He said all mediapersons who were in close contact with the AINRC legislator would also be tested.

The AINRC legislator had attended the session since July 20 except on Friday as he was found to be positive for the infection on that day.

The Chief Minister had last month undergone a coronavirus test after staff at his office tested positive for the infection and the result was negative.