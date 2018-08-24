GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply before 22 September 2018

The Police Department, Govt. of Puducherry is inviting applications from women and men for Group C non-gazetted Constable posts. The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of two years.

Updated:August 24, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 390 vacancies for the post of Constable in Puducherry Police has begun on its official website - police.puducherry.gov.in/.

The Police Department, Govt. of Puducherry is inviting applications from women and men for Group C non-gazetted Constable posts. The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of two years. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 22 September 2018, 5:45 pm.

How to apply for Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://police.puducherry.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on RECRUITMENT - ONLINE APPLICATION
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given in front of Police Constable
Step 4 – Fill the application form, upload photograph and signature and submit your application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://103.233.76.31/PPERECT18/Forms/PcForm.aspx

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be Class 10+2 passed or its equivalent from a recognized board of education.

Official Advertisement:
http://103.233.76.31/PPERECT18/UploadedFiles/Notification_PC.pdf

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 22 years as on 22nd September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of 21,700 at Level 3 of the pay matrix.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the following tests – Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test and Medical Test.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
