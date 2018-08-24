English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply before 22 September 2018
The Police Department, Govt. of Puducherry is inviting applications from women and men for Group C non-gazetted Constable posts. The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of two years.
(Image for representation only)
Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 390 vacancies for the post of Constable in Puducherry Police has begun on its official website - police.puducherry.gov.in/.
The Police Department, Govt. of Puducherry is inviting applications from women and men for Group C non-gazetted Constable posts. The selected candidates will be placed on a probation period of two years. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 22 September 2018, 5:45 pm.
How to apply for Puducherry Constable Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://police.puducherry.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on RECRUITMENT - ONLINE APPLICATION
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given in front of Police Constable
Step 4 – Fill the application form, upload photograph and signature and submit your application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://103.233.76.31/PPERECT18/Forms/PcForm.aspx
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be Class 10+2 passed or its equivalent from a recognized board of education.
Official Advertisement:
http://103.233.76.31/PPERECT18/UploadedFiles/Notification_PC.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 22 years as on 22nd September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of 21,700 at Level 3 of the pay matrix.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the following tests – Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test and Medical Test.
Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
