Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today lost the trust vote necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLAs, which put the government on shaky ground. Ahead of the trust vote, the chief minister accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of scuttling his government's works and colluding with the Opposition to try and topple the government. "As our MLAs stayed united, we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," Narayanasamy said. He added, "We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us."The chief minister will have to prove his government’s majority today, a day after one more ruling Congress MLA resigned from his post. K Lakshminarayanan, elected from the Raj Bhavan constituency, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence. Later, he told reporters that "this government led by Narayanasamy has lost majority." Lakshminarayanan said he has also resigned from the party membership. Following his resignation, the second this week, the Congress' strength further slipped to 13, while the opposition has 14 MLAs in the 33-member house which has five vacancies.