Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning

READ | What Is Floor Test? News18 Explains Why Is It Being Conducted In Puducherry
Centre Betrayed People of Puducherry: CM V.Narayanasamy | Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 yrs. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested: Puducherry CM
Supporting Existing Government, Says Independent MLA Ahead of Floor Test | "I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly," V Ramachandran, Independent MLA (MAHE constituency) at Puducherry Assembly
What is a Floor Test?
A floor test is a constitutional mechanism. It is used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature. This voting process happens in the state or a Union Territory’s Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha at the central level. Technically, the chief minister of a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. The appointed chief minister usually belongs to the single largest party or the coalition which has the ‘magic number’. The magic number is the total number of seats required to form a government or stay in power. It is the half-way mark, plus one. In case of a tie, the Speaker casts the deciding vote.
RECAP | What is happening in Puducherry?
Following a demand from the Opposition led by All India NR Congress founder N Rangasamy Puducherrt will undergo a floor test on Monday. The test was ordered by Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Telangana Governor, who sworn in after the former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi was removed from the post. Currently, the numbers are heavily stacked against the coalition government- Congress has nine MLAs, including the Speaker, and DMK two while the government also enjoys the support of one Independent MLA. The Opposition alliance has seven MLAs of All India NR Congress and four of AIADMK, apart from three nominated MLAs from BJP.
Another Puducherry Congress MLA Quits, Ruling Party's Strength Drops to 13 | On Sunday, one more ruling Congress MLA in Puducherry resigned from his post, delivering yet another jolt to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is scheduled to face a floor test on February 22 to prove majority. K Lakshminarayanan, elected from the Raj Bhavan constituency, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence.