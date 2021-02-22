News18 Logo

india

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Ahead of the trust vote, the chief minister accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of scuttling his government's works and colluding with the Opposition to try and topple the government.

News18.com | February 22, 2021, 11:57 IST
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning

Event Highlights

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today lost the trust vote necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLAs, which put the government on shaky ground. Ahead of the trust vote, the chief minister accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of scuttling his government's works and colluding with the Opposition to try and topple the government. "As our MLAs stayed united, we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," Narayanasamy said. He added, "We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us."

The chief minister will have to prove his government’s majority today, a day after one more ruling Congress MLA resigned from his post. K Lakshminarayanan, elected from the Raj Bhavan constituency, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence. Later, he told reporters that "this government led by Narayanasamy has lost majority." Lakshminarayanan said he has also resigned from the party membership. Following his resignation, the second this week, the Congress' strength further slipped to 13, while the opposition has 14 MLAs in the 33-member house which has five vacancies.
Feb 22, 2021 11:57 (IST)

Govt Elected by People, Toppled by BJP: CM Narayanaswamy after Resignation | A Govt elected by the people has been toppled by the BJP, NR Congress and the AIADMK, In the coming elections, the people of Puducherry will teach the opposition parties a lesson, said  Narayanaswamy after Resignation. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:51 (IST)

UPDATE | We have submitted resignation letters to the Lt Governor, announces chief minister Narayanasamy. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:48 (IST)

CM Leaves Assembly to Submit Resignation | Chief minister Narayanasamy leaves for Raj Nivas to meet LG and submit his resignation. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:41 (IST)

Feb 22, 2021 11:24 (IST)

UPDATE | Narayanamasy govt loses majority in floor test.

Feb 22, 2021 11:20 (IST)

UPDATE | CM V.Narayanasamy walks out of the assembly. 

Feb 22, 2021 11:13 (IST)

MLAs should stay loyal to the party. MLAs who have resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists: Puducherry CM in the assembly

Feb 22, 2021 11:05 (IST)

NEET Made Compulsory But Sub Quota was Not Executed: CM | Narayanasamy said, "NEET was made compulsory for medical course, but 7.5% sub quota was not allowed to be executed here."

Feb 22, 2021 11:03 (IST)

Oppn Interrupts CM, Asks Why is He Addressing A 'Public Meet' | Opposition MLA interrupts Narayansamy and asks why the CM is talking like he is addressing a public meeting. Speaker, however, asks MLA to sit down and asks CM to go ahead with his speech.

Feb 22, 2021 10:43 (IST)

Centre Betrayed People of Puducherry: CM V.Narayanasamy Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 yrs. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested: Puducherry CM

Feb 22, 2021 10:38 (IST)

We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us, Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy in assembly.

Feb 22, 2021 10:31 (IST)

Kiran Bedi Colluded with Opposition, Tried to Topple Our Govt: Narayanasamy | "Kiran Bedi colluding with opposition to try and  topple our government. Because of support of my MLAs, we are able complete almost 5 years," CM Narayanasamy said. 

Feb 22, 2021 10:25 (IST)

CM Narayanasamy Blames Ex Governor Kiran Bedi for Not Allowing Him to Function | In an emotional address in the Puducherry assembly, CM NarayanSami blamed former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for not allowing him to function. He listed out several achievements of the government in the last 5 years.

Feb 22, 2021 10:19 (IST)

UPDATE | CM Narayanasamy Addresses Assembly in Special Session for Trust Vote. 

Feb 22, 2021 10:04 (IST)

Supporting Existing Government, Says Independent MLA Ahead of Floor Test | "I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly,"  V Ramachandran, Independent MLA (MAHE constituency) at Puducherry Assembly

Feb 22, 2021 09:57 (IST)

Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy arrives at the assembly, to face floor test today

Feb 22, 2021 09:22 (IST)

What is a Floor Test?

A floor test is a constitutional mechanism. It is used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature. This voting process happens in the state or a Union Territory’s Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha at the central level. Technically, the chief minister of a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. The appointed chief minister usually belongs to the single largest party or the coalition which has the ‘magic number’. The magic number is the total number of seats required to form a government or stay in power. It is the half-way mark, plus one. In case of a tie, the Speaker casts the deciding vote.

Feb 22, 2021 08:29 (IST)

Feb 22, 2021 07:40 (IST)

RECAP | What is happening in Puducherry?

Following a demand from the Opposition led by All India NR Congress founder N Rangasamy Puducherrt will undergo a floor test on Monday. The test was ordered by Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Telangana Governor, who sworn in after the former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi was removed from the post. Currently, the numbers are heavily stacked against the coalition government- Congress has nine MLAs, including the Speaker, and DMK two while the government also enjoys the support of one Independent MLA. The Opposition alliance has seven MLAs of All India NR Congress and four of AIADMK, apart from three nominated MLAs from BJP.

Feb 22, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Another Puducherry Congress MLA Quits, Ruling Party's Strength Drops to 13 | On Sunday, one more ruling Congress MLA in Puducherry resigned from his post, delivering yet another jolt to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is scheduled to face a floor test on February 22 to prove majority. K Lakshminarayanan, elected from the Raj Bhavan constituency, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at the latter's residence.

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Govt Elected by People Has Been Toppled, Oppn Will be Taught a Lesson in Coming Polls, Says Narayanasamy After Resigning
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Four Congress MLAs–including ex-ministers A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and Malladi Krishna Rao had quit, while another party legislator was earlier disqualified. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, handed over additional charge of Puducherry, had on Thursday directed Narayanasamy to prove majority by ordering a floor test on February 22.

Lakshminarayanan's resignation came on a day when the ruling party members were slated to meet under the CM to discuss the future course of action though similar discussions on February 18 yielded no results.

Emerging from the inconclusive meeting held at his residence on Thursday night, an embattled Narayanasamy contended that the three nominated MLAs (all BJP) in the union territory assembly do not have rights to vote on a confidence motion and the opposition strength was only 11 and not 14 as maintained by them. He charged the BJP with intensifying its design to topple the Congress government, which has been hit by resignations of four party MLAs, including two ministers since last month.

Meanwhile, days after being removed from the office of Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi left for Coimbatore on Sunday enroute to Delhi. She was seen off at Raj Nivas by staff and workers. Before leaving Raj Nivas she told the staff she wished for a prosperous Puducherry. The former IPS officer was keen that there should be ’perfect and corruption free administration and financial prudence.’ She was replaced by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is holding the post of Lt Governor under additional charge.

Bedi assumed office of Lt Governor on May 29, 2016, and had been at loggerheads with Narayanasamy on various issues.

