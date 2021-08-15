Puducherry Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till Aug 31

The Puducherry government on Sunday extended the existing lockdown till August 31. The lockdown will have restrictions as were adopted so far and the night curfew would be in force from 10.30 pm to 5 am the next day, it was stated.

Religious places would be open till 9 pm with restrictions. Essential services would be permitted which included sale of milk and medicine. Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters here that the government would take a decision on reopening of schools after obtaining a report from the Education department.

"I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here