Puducherry Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till June 30, Some Curbs Eased

The Territorial government announced on Monday that the lockdown which was to end tonight at 12 has been extended till the midnight of June 30 to contain the spread of Covid. The government made the announcement through an order that the coronavirus curfew would be in force without any change from 10 PM to 5 AM the next day.

The order, prohibiting the opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes and similarly social, political and entertainment-related gatherings, would remain. However, commercial, business establishments and shops are permitted to function from 9 AM to 9 PM every day without air-conditioning facility, the order said.

Vegetable and fruit shops are permitted to do business from 5 AM to 9 PM. Restaurants and bars within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 9 PM.

This timing is applicable to tea shops and juice stalls. Retail outlets of liquor and arrack are allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM. The Excise Department, in close coordination with police, should ensure strict enforcement of crowd regulation at the liquor outlets, the order said.

Adequate security should be put in place at shops located at the borders for enforcing crowd control regulation, it said. The Excise Department should also expeditiously issue instructions for door-step delivery of liquor only within the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Private and government public passenger transport (buses, autos and taxis) are permitted to operate till 9 PM on all days, the order stated. Vehicle for medical and emergency purposes, marriages, death of a key relative, interviews and examinations are permitted on all days.

Registration of documents can be carried on by following Covid protocols. Beach road, parks and gardens would be open from 5 AM to 9 AM. All places of worship would be open till 5 PM.

Wedding-related gatherings shall have guests not exceeding 100 and the number of mourners at the funerals should not exceed 20. Essential services such as petrol bunks, ATM centres, tele communication services, media, IT, water supply, sanitation, electricity supply and private security services, dairy, milk supply, milk booths, medical services would function without restrictions, the order said.

Sports activities are permitted without spectators. TV serial and film shooting are allowed with maximum of 100 people.

