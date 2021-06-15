Puducherry Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 21, Allows Retail Sale of Liquor, Arrack

The Puducherry government has extended the lockdown to control spread of coronavirus in the union territory till midnight of June 21 with additional restrictions. The lockdown norms came into force from midnight of June 14.

As per the orders issued on Monday night announcing the extension of the lockdown, parks, gardens, cinema houses, multiplex, auditorium, museum and libraries would remain closed and gatherings and congregations in any form were also prohibited. The government said retail sale of liquor and arrack is permitted from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Also, cultural festivals, sports activities and other entertainment were strictly prohibited, it was stated. All shops, commercial and business establishments would however be permitted to do business from 9 AM to 5 PM every day without air-conditioning and by following Covid protocols.

According to the order, vegetable stalls and fruit shops would be permitted to function from 5 AM to 5 PM each day. Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and also other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 5 PM by strictly following Covid appropriate behavior.

Tea shops and juice stalls have been permitted to operate up to 5 PM by following Covid norms. It was also stated that the Excise Department should also expeditiously issue instructions for doorstep delivery of liquor within the union territory only in consonance with the provisions of the Excise Act and Rules thereunder to reduce footfalls at liquor shops.

Goods transport would remain permitted and private and government public passenger transport buses, autos, taxies are also permitted to operate up to 5 PM on all days. The order said beach road would be open for the public from 5 AM to 9 AM during the lockdown period. The walkers should compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.

All places of worship would be open to people for prayers up to 5 PM. Also, the government said there was a ceiling at 25 for invitees attending marriages.

The number of people should also not exceed 20 at funerals. The order also said essential services that would be permitted to function without any restrictions included petrol bunks, ATM centres, electricity, dairyand milk booths.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here