A government school in a hamlet in Puducherry is quietly accomplishing numerous milestones. The artwork created by the students at Vaanidasanar Government High School in Seliyamedu village is now frequently given as gifts.

The students in the school have been using waste materials from nearby coconut, palm, and banana trees, dried leaves, and flowers to create spectacular works of art. The ‘Azhivin Uyirppu’ which translates to reviving the destruction in English, is an organisation in the school that produces remarkable handicrafts and is becoming popular among the people.

People have also embraced the various artworks that the students in the workshop have produced. Navaneetha Krishnan and Santhosh, two of the students here, have created toys to celebrate the release of the movie Avatar 2.

The students have realistically created Avatar film characters with biodegradable materials available in the village streets, which have been created by graphics spent in crores. Umapathi, the painting teacher of the school, according to students, is the inspiration for this artistic endeavor. With materials found in the villages, including corn, leaves, coconuts, straw, bamboo, and wooden strips, the students in his training had already created an awareness puppet named ‘Let’s Hoist the National Flag at Home’.

To raise awareness among other students and the local community, these artworks have been erected at the school premises.

Following this, local women now enthusiastically visit the ‘Azhivin Uyirppu’ on holidays to study various creative forms utilizing inexpensive supplies found in the villages. Eventually, the toys made here are also exported as gifts. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar-2 has been in the works for years. It has also become the most anticipated film of all time.

