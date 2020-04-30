Take the pledge to vote

ARN EU/04/19/13618
Puducherry Govt to Decide Stand on Lockdown on May 2, Says CM Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Centre's stand on extension of lockdown has been unclear and the state government is considering all pros and cons before issuing a formal order.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Puducherry Govt to Decide Stand on Lockdown on May 2, Says CM Narayanasamy
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanswamy

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory.

"With the Centre's stand on extension or otherwise of the lockdown not being very clear, the territorial administration was now considering all pros and cons of the extension of the lockdown when it ends on May 3," he told reporters here late on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet would meet again on May 2 to take a decision on the matter, he said.

"We are concerned more about the livelihood aspect of the people as much as we are concerned about their safety. The Centre's stand on the continuance of the lockdown remains unclear as of now. We will go into all aspects and take a decision at a meeting of the cabinet on May 2," he said.

Puducherry has only three active COVID-19 cases.

He also said the District Collector would probe into the alleged torture of a Thasildar of Excise Department recently after he was detained in a police station in neighbouring Nettapakkam in connection with alleged illegal sale of liquor.

