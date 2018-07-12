English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Puducherry Govt to Launch Housing Scheme Worth Rs 172-crore For Poor
Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for housing and other departments in the Assembly, Minister of Health and Tourism Malladi Krishna Rao said the Centre had earmarked Rs 172 crores for the scheme.
(Image for representation)
Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Friday said it would soon launch a housing scheme worth Rs 172 crore for the poor in the Union Territory.
Detailing various proposals of the Housing department, he said, "This is the first time such a huge amount has been earmarked by the Centre for housing."
He said efforts were made to provide grants to the housing board to meet its financial commitments, but claimed the territorial Lt Governor Kiran Bedi did not clear the file sent to her in this connection.
The Minister further said the government was now mulling disposing of some properties of the board to meet its commitments.
Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, who presented the replies related to the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said the government had banned plastic products below 50 microns.
Alternative materials, which are degradable, would be produced through the self-help groups to make the Union Territory plastic-free, he said.
Earlier, when a plea was made by the MLAs seeking a review of the tax structure, Minister for Public Works A Namassivayam said property tax would be reduced by 25 per cent.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy informed the assembly that a golden chariot at a cost of Rs 4.76 crores was being readied for the famous Dharbaraneyeswara temple, which has a separate shrine of Lord Saneeswara, in Tirunallar in Karaikal region.
Department of Hindu Religious Institutions, which had 243 temples under its control, would soon document their historical and cultural features, he noted.
On the sensational ATM fraud case, Narayanasamy lauded the CB-CID police for its 'excellent investigation' in the case and said 16 people including the prime accused Chandruji have been arrested.
The accused had cloned the ATM cards using the CVV data of credit and debit cards.
A total of 140 people, mostly from the U.S.A, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Sweden and Italy, were duped of several crores of rupees by the gang, police had said.
Later, the House passed by voice-vote funds for PWD and Animal Husbandry departments among others.
-
