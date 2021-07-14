Liquor Prices in Puducherry Hiked by 20% from Tomorrow; Still Cheaper than Other States

The Puducherry government has raised the prices of all types of liquor by 20 per cent. The Excise Department announced on Wednesday that the new prices will take effect on July 15.

However, liquor prices in Puducherry will still remain less than that those in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.

The Puducherry administration repealed the 7.5 per cent special COVID levy on booze in April this year, allowing for a decrease in rates in the union territory, which depends largely on tourism.

The excise department’s proposal to end the validity of the special excise duty from April 7 was approved by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Following which, liquor became cheaper in the union territory.

The extra charge was established in May last year to bring the price in line with that of neighbouring states in order discourage an inflow of people, particularly from Tamil Nadu, into Puducherry during the pandemic.

Rescinding the special duty, the LG had ordered all pubs, retail liquor vendors, and restaurants to adhere to safety regulations. According to a press release from the Lt Governor’s office, the special duty was lifted after receiving approval from the Election Commission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here