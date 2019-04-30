Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi Can't Interfere With Govt's Day-to-day Activities, Rules Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday curtailed the powers of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, saying she does not have the power to interfere with the day-to-day activities of the Union Territory. Bedi has been engaged in a running feud with Chief Minister V Narayansamy over alleged interference in the state’s policies ever since she assumed office in May 2016.The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G’s powers to interfere in day-to-day administration despite the presence of a council of ministers.The power tussle between Bedi and Narayansamy intensified last year after the Chief Minister launched a six-day agitation against the alleged interference in state policies. He also received support from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who said Delhi was facing a similar situation. Narayanasamy had accused Bedi of working on the Centre’s orders to disrupt the functioning of his government.Bedi, on her part, has denied the allegations, saying she was working within the ambit of the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that Narayanasamy and his colleagues were making "persistent" allegations that her office was a "bottleneck" in implementing welfare schemes.With reference to the power tussle, the Supreme Court had clarified last year that the case of Puducherry could not be compared with that of Delhi as it is governed by a provision which is different from that concerning the national capital.The top court said that the case of Puducherry even stood on a different footing from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh.Highlighting the difference between Delhi and Puducherry, the bench held: “At the outset, we must declare that the insertion of Articles 239AA and 239AB which specifically pertain to NCT of Delhi is reflective of the intention of the Parliament to accord Delhi a sui generis status from the other Union Territories as well as from the Union Territory of Puducherry to which Article 239A is singularly applicable as on date.”With regard to Puducherry, the bench said that Article 239A gives the discretion to Parliament to create a Council of Ministers and/or a body which may either be wholly elected or partly elected and partly nominated to perform the functions of a legislature.It said that the Article was brought into force by the Constitution (14th Amendment) Act, 1962. Prior to 1971, under Article 239A, Parliament had the power to create legislatures or Council of Ministers for the then Union territories of Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Daman and Diu.