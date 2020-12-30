News18 Logo

Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi, Staff Undergo Covid-19 Test After Woman Employee Turns Positive
Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi, Staff Undergo Covid-19 Test After Woman Employee Turns Positive

File photo of Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Image: Reuters)

The 26-year old woman employee attached to the social media wing in the Raj Nivas had visited her native Coimbatore and also Karaikal in the last few days, Bedi said.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi along with her entire team of staff at the Raj Nivas underwent COVID-19 tests on Wednesday after a woman employee reported positive for the virus and was hospitalised here.

The 26-year old woman employee attached to the social media wing in the Raj Nivas had visited her native Coimbatore and also Karaikal in the last few days, Bedi said.

"I and all the staff in my office were tested today… we will be getting the result tomorrow. We will again undergo another screening five days later," the former IPS officer told.


