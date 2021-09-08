Puducherry Lays Down Guidelines For Vinayaka Idols on Ganesh Chathurthi

The Puducherry administration has said it has laid down norms on installation of idols of Lord Vinayaga for Ganesh Chathurthi that falls on Friday. The idols should not be placed at road junctions as they would hinder traffic and public movement, and gatherings are prohibited in view of the COVID-19 situation, said a press statement from Collector and District Magistrate (Revenue) of Puducherry Purva Gargm on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry has advised the government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the forthcoming festival season and to impose restrictions to curb large gatherings.

The guidelines should be followed till the end of the festival which begins on September 10. The Collector, in the release, said any violation of the guidelines is punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also under the Epidemic Act, 1897. An official source told .

