Puducherry Records 1,360 New Virus Cases, 16 Deaths

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered 1,360 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Sunday. With this, the overall tally of cases is 61,361 and the death toll 833, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

There were 10,620 active cases including 1,842 patients in hospitals and 8,778 in home isolation, the director of the department S Mohan Kumar said. He said 987 patients were discharged during the 24 hours.

The 1,360 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,173 samples spread over Puducherry (1,075), Karaikal and Yanam with 116 each and Mahe (53). Of the 16 deaths, nine were men and remaining seven women – 15 hailed from Puducherry and one belonged to Yanam.

A total of 8.09 lakh samples have been examined so far, out of which 7.42 lakh turned out to be negative.

