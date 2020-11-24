Pulkit Samrat Starts Prep For His Next 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

Mumbai: Actor Pulkit Samrat on Tuesday began reading sessions for his upcoming “Suswagatam Khushamadeed”. Written by Manish Kishore, the film will be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. It is billed as a movie which places the importance of “social harmony” as its central theme.

Samrat took to Instagram and shared a picture with the team of his film. “New Beginnings. ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’. Prep work on!” he captioned.

The film, which will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra, will go on floors soon. “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” is part of a two-film deal signed by the 36-year-old actor with Meta4films and Insite India production house.

The film will be co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions. The makers will be soon announcing the female lead and rest of the cast. Samrat, who recently featured in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”, will be next seen in “Haathi Mere Saathi”, “Fukrey 3′ and “Bulbul Marriage Hall”.

