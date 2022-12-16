CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » India » 'Pulled My Hair, Hit Me With Scissors': Teacher Assaults Class 5 Girl, Throws Her from 1st Floor of Delhi School
1-MIN READ

'Pulled My Hair, Hit Me With Scissors': Teacher Assaults Class 5 Girl, Throws Her from 1st Floor of Delhi School

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 16:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Officials said that the injured girl is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is out of danger. (News18)

Officials said that the injured girl is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is out of danger. (News18)

The teacher employed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi school has been suspended and an investigation is underway

In a horrifying act that puts humanity to shame, a class 5 student of a Delhi school was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher on Friday.

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said.

The incident came to the fore after a witness informed the beat officer at DBG road about the inhuman act around 11:15 am. A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

Officials said that the injured girl is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is out of danger. Meanwhile, the teacher employed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi school has been suspended and an investigation has been taken up, a senior civic body official said. The accused has been detained, the officer added.

“I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (the teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school’s first floor. I did not do anything wrong," news agency ANI quoted the victim as saying.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

“The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. “The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. The department is conducting further investigation," a senior MCD official told PTI.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

first published:December 16, 2022, 16:47 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 16:51 IST