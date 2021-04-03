Pulling Crowds in Kumbh, This Techie-turned-Sadhu from Switzerland Now Begs for Living

Saints and sadhus are reaching from every corner of the world to be a part of the Mahasangam Kumbh in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. While each sadhu has a different story to tell, a special baba from a foreign country present in Kumbh city has become the centre of attraction for his unique story that led to his spiritual transformation.

Ben Baba, a 29-year-old techie-turned-saint from Switzerland lost interest in his work five years ago and headed to India on foot five years ago in search of peace of mind.

After walking thousands of kilometres and passing through many countries, he entered India via the Wagah border and decided to settle here. Ben chose Himachal Pradesh as the place to settle in. Presently he is in Haridwar to attend the Kumbh Mela.

Ben has become a crowd puller at the venue with people wanting to taking selfies with him. He says people gather in large crowds to talk to him and also click photographs with him. Although he is friendly to all, he says he prefers to stay alone.

The former web developer no longer keeps a mobile phone or any sort of gadget with him. His only possession is a small bag and a steel water pot. He walks several kilometres barefoot every day and makes a living by asking for alms and sleeps under the open sky at night.

Despite being a citizen of Switzerland, Ben speaks fluent Hindi and claims that four years ago, he Hindi on his own by studying books.