Pulse Polio Drive Today: Country Gears up for Immunization of Lakhs of Children

New Delhi: Lakhs of children below the age of five will be administered pulse polio vaccine drops throughout the country on Sunday. The latest vaccination drive will be the latest in a series of consolidated government efforts to fight against the deadly virus.

The Pulse Polio Immunization programme, launched in 1995, caters to around 172 million children every day.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered Polio drops to children and launched the National Immunization Day, also known as “Polio Ravivar”.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present at the inauguration of the programme with President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

