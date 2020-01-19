Pulse Polio Drive Today: Country Gears up for Immunization of Lakhs of Children
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered Polio drops to children and launched the National Immunization Day, also known as 'Polio Ravivar'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Lakhs of children below the age of five will be administered pulse polio vaccine drops throughout the country on Sunday. The latest vaccination drive will be the latest in a series of consolidated government efforts to fight against the deadly virus.
The Pulse Polio Immunization programme, launched in 1995, caters to around 172 million children every day.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered Polio drops to children and launched the National Immunization Day, also known as “Polio Ravivar”.
President of India administered #polio drops to children and launched the National Immunization Day (on 19thJan), also known as "Polio Ravivar". #PulsePolio#VaccinesWork #SwasthaBharat@rashtrapatibhvn@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @WHOSEARO @UNICEFIndia @Rotary pic.twitter.com/Pb6zzvZ8Ct— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 18, 2020
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present at the inauguration of the programme with President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
#NationalImmunisationDay के मौके पर आज माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी बच्चों को #poliovaccine की दो बूँदें पिलाकर राष्ट्रपति भवन के प्रांगण से #pulsepolio अभियान का शुभारंभ करेंगे।मैं भी उनके साथ उपस्थित रहूँगा।@MoHFW_INDIA @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/bLTHjdVRdy— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 18, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Ousts Madhurima Tuli from Show
- Erling Haaland Bags 20-minute Hat-trick on Borussia Dortmund Debut in Sensational Comeback Win
- 'You Have Not Seen the Last of Us,' Says Greta Thunberg Ahead of World Economic Forum
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019