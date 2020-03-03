Pulwama Attack Case: NIA Arrests Father-daughter Duo, Officials Seek Custody

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus, officials said.







The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019, incident in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar rammed his car into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.

The last video of Dar, which was released by JeM from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of south Kashmir.