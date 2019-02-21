Govt to Stop India's Share of River Water That Flowed to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India would block India's share of water that flowed into Pakistan from three Indus rivers. This is the latest step taken by the Centre after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama resulted in the death of 40 soldiers.Gadkari, the water resources minister, said the government has decided to divert water from rivers that flow into Pakistan and supply it to people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.“The construction of dam has started at Shahpur- Kandi on Ravi river. Moreover, UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states,” Gadkari tweeted.At a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, he had said that once the dams are built, Yamuna river will have more water."The water from our three rivers was going to Pakistan, now we are planning to build a project and divert the water from these three rivers into Yamuna river. Once this happens, river Yamuna will have more water," he said.According to the Indus Waters Treaty, subject to certain conditions, India has the right to use water flowing in eastern rivers, namely, the Beas, the Ravi and the Sutlej while Pakistan controls the right to use water in western rivers, namely, the Indus, the Jhelum and the Chenab.This is, however, not the first time that Gadkari has spoken about construction of projects on these rivers, or blocking water from flowing into Pakistan.In January this year, Gadkari had said India’s share of water has been going to Pakistan without being utilised. He had asserted then too that the government has decided "that it will stop the flow and divert the water which is rightfully ours.”The blocking of water is the latest in a series of steps taken by the government after the attack. Two days after the terror strike, India revoked the most favoured nation status it had accorded to Pakistan unilaterally 23 years ago to further restrict trade between the two nations.The government has also raised the custom duties on imports from Pakistan to 200 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that Pakistan will have to pay a price for the attack and warned that security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate.