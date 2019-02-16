Pulwama Attack Live: All-Party Meet Begins to Decide India’s Response as Bodies of Jawans Reach Homes

Pulwama Attack Live Updates:The all-party meeting called by the NDA government on the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday has started. This meeting is a first-of-its-kind under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. Given the terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, this will be the first time that the ruling party will try and build a consensus on the actions India should take in days to come.
The bodies of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which were brought to Delhi on Friday evening, meanwhile have started reaching their respective hometowns. Huge crowds have gathered to pay respects to the soldiers amid emotional moments.
Feb 16, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur.
All party meet to be chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba briefs Home Minister ahead of the meeting called by the central government. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. Given the terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, this will be the first time that the ruling party will try and build a consensus on the actions India should take in days to come.
Feb 16, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
One Kashmiri Student Expelled, Another Suspended For Offensive Facebook Posts on Pulwama Attack | A Kashmiri student was expelled and another was suspended from two private colleges in Dehradun for making alleged objectionable comments on the Pulwama attack. A first-year student of radiology and imaging technology at a private medical college in the city was suspended after he allegedly commented in a FB post: “Aaj to real PUBG ho gaya (PUBG turned real today)" hours after CRPF jawans were killed in an attack in Kashmir on Thursday.
Feb 16, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pay tribute to Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha of CRPF who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pay tribute to Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha of CRPF who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/LJ7fOOjaQN
India Seeks US Support to Push for Ban on JeM Chief Masood Azhar After Another China Rebuff | Amid the global outrage over the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, India and the United States will once again push to get Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations. According to official sources, the government will hold talks with the US to bring another resolution to the UN Security Council for a ban on Azhar, who masterminded the Pathankot airbase attack and continues to operate freely in Pakistan despite his group being outlawed in 2002. China has repeatedly rebuffed India’s persistent demands of branding Azhar a global terrorist, a tag that would he bring with it a global travel ban and an assets freeze. China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by India and later by the US, the UK and France to list Azhar as a global terrorist by putting technical holds.
Feb 16, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
US Secretary of State says, "US condemns yesterday’s horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families.We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security."
US Secretary of State: US condemns y'day’s horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts&prayers are with victims&their families.We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security. pic.twitter.com/40cVyCCRvJ
According to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a Delhi-based open data source, the number of fatalities in the valley have increased in the last six years after recording a low in the year 2012.
Feb 16, 2019 10:08 am (IST)
'Support India's Right to Self-Defence': US Tells Ajit Doval on Pulwama Attack | US National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India's right to self-defence. Bolton telephoned Doval on Friday to express his condolences for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered the US' full support to India in confronting terrorism. "I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defence. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed the US' condolences over the terrorist attack,” Bolton told PTI. Bolton said the US has been very clear to Pakistan on ending support to terrorist safe havens. “We have been very clear on that score... And, we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” he said.
Feb 16, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, on curfew imposed in areas of Jammu said, “The curfew was imposed in the city area of Jammu as it was the area where most of the incidents occurred. We will assess the situation in the morning and decide whether to lift the curfew or not,” was quoted saying by the ANI.
Feb 16, 2019 10:02 am (IST)
In a First, Modi Govt Calls All-Party Meet Today Over Pulwama Attack | An all-party meeting has been called by the ruling party to discuss Thursday’s terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed and many more were injured. This meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. Given the terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, this will be the first time that the ruling party will try and build a consensus on the actions India should take in days to come.
A key facet in the report is that while the "traditional" threat to convoys has been in the form of IEDs and bullets - the use of a suicide bomber in a bomb-laden vehicle took the forces off guard.
Feb 16, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
Jammu & Kashmir Police has detained seven persons from Pulwama district of South Kashmir in connection with the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said on Friday. The youths were detained from Pulwama and Awantipora during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first of its kind in which a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus. The overall planning is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in areas -- Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral area of South Kashmir.
Feb 16, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
India lodged a strong protest against Pakistan on Friday in connection with the Pulwama terror attack and said that it would reach out to diplomatic channels to ensure Pakistan's complete isolation internationally. Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan high commissioner to India, was summoned by foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, who issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack. India had earlier rejected Pakistan's statement which said it "strongly rejects any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations".
With Thursday's attack, the RDX seems to have made its entry back as a weapon of destruction after about 11 years.
Feb 15, 2019 10:38 pm (IST)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee said, "I'm extremely pained by this act of inhumanity perpetrated by terrorists. In this hour of grief, we must stand together as a nation. The united front put up by political parties and politicians across the spectrum is a sight of that unity. The response of the international community in condemning this barbarous attack in one voice will strengthen our resolve to fight this menace."
Feb 15, 2019 10:18 pm (IST)
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat pays his last tribute to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday.
Feb 15, 2019 10:08 pm (IST)
All prior commitments of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled. She will go to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to pay her last respects to the CRPF personnel of the two states, who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.
Feb 15, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)
In view of the Pulwama terror attack, India apprises 25 Heads of Mission about Pakistan’s role in sponsoring Jaish-e-Mohammad which was responsible for carrying out the gruesome incident.
Feb 15, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)
Mortal remains of CRPF jawans are now being taken to their native places.
Guru, a native of Mandya district in Karnataka, died along with 36 other CRPF jawans after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.
Feb 15, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)
A NIA team, along with explosives and forensic experts, have collected materials required for forensic evaluation of scene of crime. Considering the status, the team would continue with sifting of material on Saturday too and the outcome would be made known after the analysis is over.
Feb 15, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the slain CRPF jawans at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Friday
Feb 15, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays her last tribute to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday.
Feb 15, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
A candlelight march, organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association, was taken out in Leh earlier on Friday in protest against Pulwama attack.
Feb 15, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui separately during Friday's meeting over Pulwama attack. The Foreign Secretary spoke on Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan and mentioned the matter of listing of Masood Azhar by UNSC.
Feb 15, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
A visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his last tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a gruesome attack carried out by the Jaishe-e-Mohammad in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir:
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019.
The announcement on the all-party meeting was made after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held on Friday, after which India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan to further restrict trade between the two neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned Pakistan that it will have to pay a heavy price for the attack and said that forces have been given the full freedom to retaliate.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, soon after local youth Adil Ahmad Dar had blown up his explosive laden car near the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. India has slammed Pakistan for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.
"JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terror groups had welcomed the news of the attack and those groups were also based in Pakistan,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
