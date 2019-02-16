Pulwama Attack Live: Congress Asks PM Modi to Meet All Party Chiefs, Says Entire Nation is Angry

People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to CRPF personnel who were killed in Pulwama. (Reuters photo)



The bodies of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which were brought to Delhi on Friday evening, have started reaching their respective hometowns. Huge crowds have gathered to pay respects to the soldiers amid emotional moments.



The announcement on the all-party meeting was made after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held on Friday, after which India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan to further restrict trade between the two neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned Pakistan that it will have to pay a heavy price for the attack and said that forces have been given the full freedom to retaliate.



Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, soon after local youth Adil Ahmad Dar had blown up his explosive laden car near the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.



India has slammed Pakistan for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.



"JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terror groups had welcomed the news of the attack and those groups were also based in Pakistan,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.



