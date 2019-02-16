Pulwama Attack Live: Congress Asks PM Modi to Meet All Party Chiefs, Says Entire Nation is Angry

CLICK TO READ | Families Mourn Death of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
40 Jawans killed in the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir. This is the worst attack on India's armed forces since the Uri airbase attack in 2016.
CLICK TO READ | Families Mourn Death of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
40 Jawans killed in the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir. This is the worst attack on India's armed forces since the Uri airbase attack in 2016.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy pays tribute to CRPF personnel H Guru who lost his life in Pulwama attack.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy pays tribute to CRPF personnel H. Guru who lost his life in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/0CFpVrhO82— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
All party meeting passes resolution condemning the Pulwama attacks. The resolution stated, "We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act of 14 February 2019 at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it across the border." It condemns the support given to terrorists from across the border...condemns the 30 decade long atrocities committed by terrorist...
DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar says, “I have come to the see the spot, as you have seen the teams are already working here, forensic and NIA teams. The investigation is going on; Once the investigation is concluded then only more details can be given.”
DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar: I have come to the see the spot, as you have seen the teams are already working here, forensic and NIA teams. The investigation is going on; Once the investigation is concluded then only more details can be given. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/WRsGutud5x— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
We stand with Govt to end terrorism: Ghulam Nabi Azad | Ghulam Nabi Azad briefs after the All party meet, “We had asked Home Minister to convey to Prime Minister that he should call a meeting of presidents of all parties. We have communicated to the Government that what RG told in the press conference, that the country is in mourning and is angry. Since 1947 apart from a war this is for the first time a terror attack has claimed so many lives. We have differences with the government on a number of issues but at this juncture - we are standing with the government for ending terrorism. Militancy has to end."
A two-minute silence was observed during a public function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal district on Saturday to pay homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hansraj Ahir, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao were present at the event.
Directorate General CRPF reaches Pulwama attack spot. A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the site of Pulwama attack for further investigation. High security have been deployed at the site. Drones are being used to monitor the attack site in Pulwama. One side of the highway is blocked and all vehicles are thoroughly checked.
Addressing the mass in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, PM Modi says, “I know that we are all in immense pain after what happened in Pulwama, I understand your anger. Two sons from Maharashtra lost their lives in the attack, their sacrifice won’t go in vain. The forces have been given free hand. Those who attacked our soldiers will not be spared. Our forces will decide how, when and where will they punish the perpetrators.”
All-party meeting on Pulwama terror attack begins | An all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack has started here on Saturday. The meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation, is being attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others. The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far, a home ministry official said. Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav are among others who are attending the meeting.
CLICK TO READ | Pulwama Bomber Was Radicalised After Cops Forced Him to Rub Nose on Ground, Beat Him Up, Say Parents
CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
All party meeting called by the central government underway at Parliament.
Delhi: All party meeting called by central govt. underway at the Parliament. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/OqeqgzteE1— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur.
Rajasthan: Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Q9nljl6OCH— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reaches the site of Pulwama attack for further investigation.
Jammu & Kashmir: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reaches the site of #PulwamaAttack for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/PkTph1dfSk— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
Leaders arrive at the Parliament for the all party meet.
Delhi: Leaders arrive at the Parliament, for the all party meeting called by central govt. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/qyRJscQXct— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
All party meet to be chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba briefs Home Minister ahead of the meeting called by the central government. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. Given the terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, this will be the first time that the ruling party will try and build a consensus on the actions India should take in days to come.
One Kashmiri Student Expelled, Another Suspended For Offensive Facebook Posts on Pulwama Attack | A Kashmiri student was expelled and another was suspended from two private colleges in Dehradun for making alleged objectionable comments on the Pulwama attack. A first-year student of radiology and imaging technology at a private medical college in the city was suspended after he allegedly commented in a FB post: “Aaj to real PUBG ho gaya (PUBG turned real today)" hours after CRPF jawans were killed in an attack in Kashmir on Thursday.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pay tribute to Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha of CRPF who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pay tribute to Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha of CRPF who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/LJ7fOOjaQN— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
India Seeks US Support to Push for Ban on JeM Chief Masood Azhar After Another China Rebuff | Amid the global outrage over the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, India and the United States will once again push to get Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations. According to official sources, the government will hold talks with the US to bring another resolution to the UN Security Council for a ban on Azhar, who masterminded the Pathankot airbase attack and continues to operate freely in Pakistan despite his group being outlawed in 2002. China has repeatedly rebuffed India’s persistent demands of branding Azhar a global terrorist, a tag that would he bring with it a global travel ban and an assets freeze. China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by India and later by the US, the UK and France to list Azhar as a global terrorist by putting technical holds.
US Secretary of State says, "US condemns yesterday’s horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with victims and their families.We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security."
US Secretary of State: US condemns y'day’s horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts&prayers are with victims&their families.We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security. pic.twitter.com/40cVyCCRvJ— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
CLICK TO READ | 740 Security Forces Personnel Killed in 12 years in J&K; 23% of Total Casualties
According to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a Delhi-based open data source, the number of fatalities in the valley have increased in the last six years after recording a low in the year 2012.
'Support India's Right to Self-Defence': US Tells Ajit Doval on Pulwama Attack | US National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India's right to self-defence. Bolton telephoned Doval on Friday to express his condolences for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered the US' full support to India in confronting terrorism. "I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defence. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed the US' condolences over the terrorist attack,” Bolton told PTI. Bolton said the US has been very clear to Pakistan on ending support to terrorist safe havens. “We have been very clear on that score... And, we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” he said.
Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, on curfew imposed in areas of Jammu said, “The curfew was imposed in the city area of Jammu as it was the area where most of the incidents occurred. We will assess the situation in the morning and decide whether to lift the curfew or not,” was quoted saying by the ANI.
In a First, Modi Govt Calls All-Party Meet Today Over Pulwama Attack | An all-party meeting has been called by the ruling party to discuss Thursday’s terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed and many more were injured. This meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India’s future course of action. Given the terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, this will be the first time that the ruling party will try and build a consensus on the actions India should take in days to come.
CLICK TO READ | Metal Plates Offer no Protection From Bullets or IEDs: CRPF Tells Govt After Pulwama Attack
A key facet in the report is that while the "traditional" threat to convoys has been in the form of IEDs and bullets - the use of a suicide bomber in a bomb-laden vehicle took the forces off guard.
Jammu & Kashmir Police has detained seven persons from Pulwama district of South Kashmir in connection with the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said on Friday. The youths were detained from Pulwama and Awantipora during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first of its kind in which a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus. The overall planning is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in areas -- Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral area of South Kashmir.
|16 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand
|BAN
|vs
|NZ
|226/10
49.4 overs
|229/2
36.1 overs
|15 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|IRE
|vs
|SCO
|180/7
20.0 overs
|181/4
18.3 overs
|15 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|OMN
|vs
|NED
|166/4
20.0 overs
|167/2
18.5 overs
|13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|IRE
|vs
|OMA
|159/5
20.0 overs
|/
overs
|13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|SCO
|vs
|NED
|153/7
20.0 overs
|154/3
19.5 overs