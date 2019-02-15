Pulwama Attack LIVE: After Blaming Pak, PM Modi Says Cash Scheme Will Benefit 2 Crore Farmers in UP

Event Highlights
The Prime Minister, after chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting with his top ministers, said the security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. “The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished,” he said. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister on Friday, said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan’s complete isolation from the international community for having a direct hand in this attack.
"Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain.The valour of our security forces has been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery," says PM Modi in Jhansi. He further spoke about various schemes and policies and BJP government's developmental work.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood leaves from MEA. He had been summoned by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Curfew in Jammu | Curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Friday as a precautionary measure following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The Army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches, they said. Curfew was clamped as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials said. Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed
"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all forms of terrorism. We hope relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," Geng said. When asked about China's stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, he said: "As for the issue of listing, I could tell you that the 1267 Committee of Security Council has a clear stipulation on the listing and procedure of the terrorist organisations". "JeM has been included in the Security Council terrorism sanctions list. China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner," he said in an apparent reference to External Affairs Ministry's appeal to all members of the UN Security Council to list Azhar as a global terrorist. China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India's bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.
China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. "China has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang told a media briefing here.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, leaves for Srinagar to take stock of situation in the Valley after Pulwama terror attack.
Compensation by Yogi government | The Uttar Pradesh government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, an official said. The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier's family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the spokesman said. Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours in which one minister of the state government besides DM and SSP remain present as representatives of the government, the official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said. 12 jawans belonging to the state were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the official said.
China Condemns Attack | China on Friday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF troopers dead, saying it was deeply shocked over the incident and firmly opposed to terrorism. The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama district. It was the worst ever attack on security forces on any single day since a separatist campaign broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who had previously initiated a website for citizens to donate money for the welfare of armed forces, said that he was "numb beyond belief" at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. "May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten," he said.
PM Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the National Security Advisor, Rajnath Singh and taken stock of the situation in Pulwama after the terror attack.
We Stand With Govt, Army: Cong | "This is a terrible tragedy. This kind of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terror attacks is to divide the country. But they will never succeed. The entire opposition and the country is standing together with the government and security forces in this time of mourning," says Rahul Gandhi.
A Huge Tragedy, Says Kiran Bedi | Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described as "a huge tragedy" the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. "40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS officer tweeted late Thursday night. The CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General R R Bhatnagar and senior officials of the force are leaving for Kashmir as part of a team led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. They are also expected to meet the injured who are admitted to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they said. More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm on Thursday.
Official Death Toll Mounts to 40: CRPF
Official Death Toll Mounts to 40: CRPF | The toll in the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has risen to 40, a senior official said on Friday. A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district. "A total of 40 personnel have been killed in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Five troops are injured," the senior official said. In the wake of the incident, the CRPF has issued a 'high vigil' alert to all its formations in the Kashmir Valley and other places in the state.
PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.
PM Modi on Pulwama Attack | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price". In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling". "Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi. On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar killing at least 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. "My condolences to families of those martyred in the Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said. "I am thankful to all nations which condemned the Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism," the prime minister said
"I blame the Pakistani government for the attack. I hope our government gives a befitting reply. I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs. Pakistan PM talks about Kartarpur, but their army chief does something else. Pakistan needs to change its strategy," says Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Friday.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday.Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Valley to take a stock of the situation. All ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also cancelled their political rallies for Friday.
"The Indian government condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries, it said.
"The terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the Pakistani government to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the MEA said.
Countries from across the globe also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama, with global leaders like the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.
Germany strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying stands by its strategic partner India. Australia, Turkey, Canada and Czech Republic also condemned the horrific terror attack. India's neighbours Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also expressed solidarity and vowed to combat the menace of terrorism jointly.
Meanwhile, the White House has asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack. "The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Pakistan, however, has denied allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," it said.
