Pulwama Attack Live: Each Drop of Tear Will be Avenged, Warns Modi; Mamata Banerjee Holds Candlelight March

Navjot Singh Sidhu Axed from Kapil's Show | Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after his controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack. The cricketer-turned-politician on Friday had criticised the Centre's decision to scrap the Kartarpur corridor plan and had instead urged the government to "uproot the real problem."
Event Highlights
- We Won't Let Them Sleep: PM
- WB CM Participates in Candlelight March
- High-level Meeting Underway
- Mufti Abdullah, Arju Bashir Key Players
- CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs11 lakh for 2 Bihar troopers family
- Bihar announces Rs 11 lakh for troopers' family
- Govt should take action now: Shiv Sena
- Show us proof: Pak Foreign Min to India
- Services resume at Nallasopara railway station in Mumbai
- No call for calm in resolution: Omar Abdullah
The bodies of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which were brought to Delhi on Friday evening, have started reaching their respective hometowns one by one. Huge crowds have gathered to pay respects to the soldiers amid emotional moments.
Condoling the terror attack in Pulwama, Kapil Dev said, " Tomorrow is an important day and we run for all the people who gave their life for the country. People who are serving the country, they are real heroes and not we, they are the heroes and we should try to make sure (that) we should look after their families."
Kapil Dev Urges Runners to Run for Slain CRPF Soldiers | Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev on Saturday urged the participants of a half-marathon to be held in Mumabi on Sunday to run in memory of the slain CRPF jawans. The organisers announced that a minute's silence would be observed before the run in memory of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.
Babul Supriyo on Pulwama Attack | BJP's Bengal MP, Babul Supriyo has called for unity among political parties and said, "Opposition parties is not a term we should use today. We are a united India. Everyone is grieving an the anger is at its height. We all need to sit down and find the right way to punish the perpetrators." Pakistan must be taught a lesson, he added.
CLICK TO READ | 'Entire Nation Speaks in One Voice': Political Parties Unite At Pulwama Attack Meeting, Condemn Pakistan
The resolution adopted at the meet did not name Pakistan but asserted that India has been facing the menace of the cross-border terrorism which of late, it added, is being actively encouraged by forces from the neighbouring country.
'We Won't Let Them Sleep' | Assuring the nation that the tears of the families of slain soldiers will not go waste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhule, said, that the Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans will be avenged. "We won't let them sleep. But, this is the time for patience and empathy, a time of sorrow," PM Modi.
Mufti Abdullah was killed in Khunmu, on the outskirts of Srinagar. He was an expert in making IED and remnants of several IEDs were found at his premises after his encounter. News18 sources have said that the police are trying to ascertain if the explosives used in Pulwama are similar to what was recovered from Mufti's premises and a forensic report will confirm it.
Baijal stresses need for bolstering security framework to tackle challenges in better way | In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal laid stress on the need for bolstering security framework so that internal security challenges can be dealt with in a better way. He said, "Along with the rest of the country, I am pained by the terror attack on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and salute the jawans who sacrificed their lives toward protecting the nation.” Addressing at the 72nd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police held at New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp, said, "This undoubtedly is an irreparable loss for the country and I express my condolence for the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery for those injured.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh said, “Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh: Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/7zsetuB4fR— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
While the entire world is denouncing the terror attack in Pulwama, for the Pakistani media, the suicide bomber who carried out the ghastly killing of 40 CRPF personnel is a "freedom fighter'. Pakistani daily 'The Nation' published a report headlined 'Freedom fighter launches attack..." A report in the same newspaper also quoted some purported "spokesperson" of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, claiming that the outfit had "nothing to do with the attack." This is in direct contradiction of the claim made by the JeM, in a statement issued in Srinagar that it had carried out the attack. It also named the suicide bomber, along with his photo and video, according to ANI report.
"A nation which came into existence after Partition and encourages terror activities, and which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has now become the second name for terror," Modi said. Asserting the country was in deep pain over what had happened in Pulwama, the prime minister said, "The sacrifice of the CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama will not go in vain. Perpetrators of the crime will be punished."
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C Sivachandran who lost his life in Pulwama attack.
Tamil Nadu, Trichy: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a wreath on the mortal remains of CRPF Constable C. Sivachandran who lost his life in #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/2VO91IePgD— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced Rs 11 lakh each for the families of two Bihar troopers who were killed in the Pulwama attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. He also announced a state funeral for Ratan Kumar Thakur, resident of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district and Sanjay Sinha, resident of Masaurhi in Patna district.
Visuals from Harpur Tola as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi are being brought to his home.
Maharajganj: Visuals from Harpur Tola as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi are being brought to his home. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/NoeudOHCuK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2019
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena after the all-party meeting on Pulwama attack, "Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told them (central government) that they should now take action."
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena after the all-party meeting on #PulwamaAttack: Resolutions were passed after Pathankot & Uri attack also. We have told them (central government) that they should now take action. pic.twitter.com/StuKlhXouz— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi, “Reaction of India was a knee jerk reaction which came without any investigation. India’s pain is ours, but if there is any evidence it should be shared so that we can look into it. Pakistan cannot be isolated like this. This has been tried earlier also but they failed. Can try again. Indian government should look into state of affairs of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Police baton charge to disperse protesters at Nallasopara railway station, protesting against Pulwama attack. Some protesters were demonstrating at railway tracks of the station earlier today affecting services. Services now resumed at Virar, Nallasopara and Bhayandar.
#WATCH Mumbai: Police baton charge to disperse protesters at Nallasopara railway station, protesting against #PulwamaAttack. Some protesters were demonstrating at railway tracks of the station earlier today affecting services. Services now resumed at Virar, Nallasopara&Bhayandar pic.twitter.com/lKJ4kuKoX7— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
Speaking on resolution passed in the all party meeting, Omar Abdullah says, “Disappointed the resolution did not include a call for calm. Reports of violence in Jammu and tension in university/college campuses in some states, I would have expected an appeal for calm to have gone with the condemnation and condolences.”
Their anger also found resonance at the all-party meeting called by the NDA government to brief the opposition on the terror attack in Pulwama. The meeting ended with a resolution condemning the terror strike. “We stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism, defending India's unity and integrity,” the resolution said. Condemning Pakistan for “actively encouraging” terrorism from across the border, the parties said India has displayed firmness and resilience in tackling it.
After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he told home minister Rajnath Singh to ask the Prime Minister to meet the presidents of all political parties to chart the future course of action as the “entire nation is angry right now”. He said the opposition will stand with the government to end terror in the country.
Saturday’s meeting was the first-of-its-kind called under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held public meeting in Maharashtra on Saturday, said that the jawans will decide what punishment has to be dealt to the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. He also launched a scathing attack at Pakistan without naming it and said that it had become a synonym for terrorism.
The announcement on the all-party meeting was made after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held on Friday, after which India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan to further restrict trade between the two neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned Pakistan that it will have to pay a heavy price for the attack and said that forces have been given the full freedom to retaliate.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, soon after local youth Adil Ahmad Dar had blown up his explosive laden car near the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
India has slammed Pakistan for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.
"JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terror groups had welcomed the news of the attack and those groups were also based in Pakistan,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
