Pulwama Attack LIVE: PM Modi Says Pakistan Will Pay Heavy Price, Govt Withdraws MFN Status

PM Modi Says Pak Will Pay Heavy Price | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forces behind Pulwama attack and those responsible for it will be definitely be punished. "I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery," he said.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday. PM Modi is holding the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on the attack shortly, while Home Minister Rajnath Singh is schedule to visit the Valley after the meeting. All ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also cancelled their political rallies for Friday.
India Withdraws MFN Status to Pak | The most favoured nation status to Pakistan stands revoked, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after CCS meet on Pulwama attack. MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps, which has to be taken for complete isolation of Pakistan, he added. Government to convene all party meeting on Saturday.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that he has spoken to the family of martyred CRPF soldier Guru H and also instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation. Guru H (33), from Karnataka's Gudigere village, was among the 37 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the suicide attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
I spoke to martyred #CRPF soldier H Guru's family over the phone and consoled them. Their grief is heartwrenching. We are with them.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2019
I have instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation.#Pulwama
MoS MEA and former Army chief VK Singh says that appropriate action will be taken. "It's a very sad incident, it's deplorable, it's something which should lead us to taking action, so that this should not happen again. Pakistan must take action against JeM and Masood Azhar, the onus is on Pakistan now," he adds.
'India Won't Be Able to Surprise Pak Like in 2016' | Former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General (retired) DS Hooda tells News18 that India "will not be able to surprise Pakistan like in 2016 (surgical strike)". "New methods need to be used, but we cannot rule out a cross border strike," he said.
CLICK TO READ | Jaish's Video Warning on Twitter Two Days Prior to Pulwama Attack, Planning Started a Year Ago
The Jammu and Kashmir police had shared an intelligence input two days ago of a video uploaded online which showed that such an attack may be carried out.
Russia Condemns Attack | Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over Pulwama attack. In a message to PM Modi and President Kovind, he said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished."
BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday that the entire country is deeply saddened by the horrific attack in Pulwama. "There is resentment in the country against the barbarous mindset promoting such hatred and violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the sacrifice of our martyrs will not be wasted," he said.
Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2019
130 crore Indians stand in complete solidarity with the families of the courageous heroes who devoted their life in service of the nation. Generations to come will remember their valour. We pray the injured get well soon.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 15, 2019
NSG, NIA Teams Leave for J-K to Join Probe into Pulwama Terror Attack | Experts of anti-terror commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision to send the teams was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016. On Thursday, a home ministry official had said an NIA team with forensic experts was being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of crime.
Veterans of India, a group of ex-servicemen, have given a call for silent protest at 3 pm today at Jantar Mantar against the attack on CRPF in Pulwama. "All members of the defence family, our supporters and concerned citizens are requested to assemble at Jantar Mantar. We will march to India Gate and pay homage to the martyred security personnel," the group said in a Facebook post.
Indian Airforce C-17 transporter aircraft will fly to Srinagar to bring the bodies of martyrs to Delhi. Wreath lying is also to be done in the national capital.
Maharajganj: Family of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, in mourning. pic.twitter.com/Pw9cNLpRPw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019
Can India Scrap Kartarpur Corridor in Retaliation? | Sources have told News18 that India could immediately announce number of diplomatic measures against Pakistan as a response to Pulwama terror attack after the CCS meet ends. "There could be also decision on scrapping the entire Kartarpur corridor. Military options will also be on the table," a source said.
Party Has Failed in Kashmir: BJP MP | BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that Kashmir and it’s full fledged recovery "both territorial and peace restoration" should be the only issue in this 2019 Lok Sabha election. He added that BJP has failed in the Valley.
Kashmir and it’s full fledged recovery both territorial and peace restoration should be the only issue in this 2019 LS election. Ask for a mandate for it— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 15, 2019
BJP have failed in Kashmir and failed to properly retaliate. But BJP is capable of re-tooling itself and smash Pakistan. The opposition is in a surrender mood since long. That is the bottom line in this election. Either this possibility with BJP or give up Kashmir— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 15, 2019
'...And Yet Mehbooba and I Are Blamed': Omar Abdullah Hits Out at Guv | In a series of tweets, Omar Abdullah slammed the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for giving statements on news channels "rather than rush to the valley to meet the injured". "...And yet somehow Mehbooba (Mufti) and I are to blame for everything," he added.
Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019
Please take the state plane & fly to Srinagar, visit the injured. Convene an urgent UHQ meeting & take stock of the situation. This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti further hit out at BJP ministers for holding rallies on Thursday despite the Pulwama attack.
Post attacks, BJP Pres spoke abt building Ram Mandir. A Minister flew to Chennai to negotiate a political alliance. Heights of insensitivity. Acting out dialogues from the movie Uri doesnt count. Instead of comforting these families, they are busy canvassing. Double standards. https://t.co/riiMk3sWiE— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 15, 2019
PM Modi, BJP Ministers Cancel Rallies | All Bharatiya Janata Party ministers have cancelled their political rallies scheduled for today. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi has been called off, Rajnath Singh's Bihar rally and party chief Amit Shah's rallies have been cancelled.
Will Surgical Strike 2.0 Happen? | The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is meeting to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed at least 37 personnel. There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack.
Official Death Toll by CRPF | The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late on Thursday night to state the death toll as 37, even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had put the figures over 40. "We regret to inform that 37 personnel attained martyrdom and five personnel were injured in the ID blast at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are being treated at the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar," the CRPF statement said.
CLICK TO READ | Arun Jaitley Back as Finance Minister Today, Attends Meeting on Pulwama Attack
Jaitley returned from the US, where he was reportedly being treated for cancer. In his absence, the charge of the Finance Ministry was given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the sixth and the last budget earlier this month before the general elections.
Arun Jaitley at Cabinet Panel Meeting | Arun Jaitley, who returned from the US last week after undergoing medical treatment, assumed resume charge of the Finance Minister on Friday. He is also present for the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that is being chaired by PM Modi.
Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval & Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, LKM for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. #PulawamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/MotekiUVof— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti said that she was stunned "at his (governor Satya Pal Malik) refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs".
Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us.J&K under guv rule so he cant abdicate responsibility. https://t.co/uLVGASerjo— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 15, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP Govt Over Pulwama Attack | Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister on Friday slammed the government over "grave security lapse", a day after the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed at least 39 personnel. "Why were 2,000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites?" she asked.
CLICK TO READ | US Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On CRPF Jawans In Kashmir's Pulwama
Forty jawans were killed and several injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena condemned the attack saying, "Extremely saddened about dastardly terror attack killing 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) Jawans in Balawanapur, South Kashmir (J&K State). The world must condemn such brutal terrorist attacks and take effective action to prevent such incidents in future."
CLICK TO READ | Mobile Internet Shut in South Kashmir, Speed Reduced to 2G in Srinagar After Jaish Attack on CRPF Convoy in Pulwama
Mobile internet was suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the Pulwama attack:
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe: I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district — the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to PM Modi and the families of police officers who lost their lives. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iAwSFmU2O8— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
Further in its statement, the MEA said, "This terror group is led by international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity."
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Pulwama carried out by the JeM on Thursday. "This heinous act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries," it said in its statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Friday.
The Indian government condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries, it said.
This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the Pakistani government to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity, the MEA said.
Countries from across the globe also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama, with global leaders like the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.
Germany strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying stands by its strategic partner India. Australia, Turkey, Canada and Czech Republic also condemned the horrific terror attack. India's neighbours Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also expressed solidarity and vowed to combat the menace of terrorism jointly.
Meanwhile, the White House has asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack. "The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Pakistan, however, has denied allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," it said.
