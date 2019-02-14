Pulwama Attack LIVE: Jaish Suicide Bomber Rammed Car With 350 Kg Explosives Into CRPF Bus, Say Sources

Read More

Pulwama Attack LIVE: Thirteen CRPF jawans have been killed and several injured in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district. Sources say Adil Ahmad Alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama, was the man driving the car that rammed the 55-seater CRPF bus. Such a car bomb suicide attack has taken place after several years. The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group has claimed responsibility.Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Twitter. "Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?” Mufti tweeted.