Pulwama Attack LIVE: Jaish Suicide Bomber Rammed Car With 350 Kg Explosives Into CRPF Bus, Say Sources

Pulwama Attack LIVE: Thirteen CRPF jawans have been killed and several injured in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district. Sources say Adil Ahmad Alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama, was the man driving the car that rammed the 55-seater CRPF bus. Such a car bomb suicide attack has taken place after several years. The Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group has claimed responsibility.
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Twitter. "Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?” Mufti tweeted.
Read More
Feb 14, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)
Condemning the "cowardly attack" on the CRPF personnels in Pulwama, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid homage to the martyred, while flayin the Modi government for its "comrpomise" on national security.
Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today.
Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family.
Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated.
CRPF Convoy Was Heading to Srinagar from Jammu | There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar, said a CRPF official on the Pulwama attack.
Feb 14, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to condemn the gruesome terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district:
Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?
Last year on Oct 30 security forces gunned down Mohammad Usman, believed to have been the head of the module that was carrying out sniper attacks on forces in the Valley. Usman was the nephew of Moulana Masood Azhar, the chief of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Security forces had claimed it to be one of the biggest successes in anti-terror operations.
Feb 14, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)
An image from the site of the blast:
Feb 14, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)
Condemning the attack, NC leader Omar Abdullah offered his condolences to the families of the bereaved:
Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir
Sources said Adil Ahmad Alias Waqar, a resident of Pulwama, was the man driving the car that rammed the 55-seater CRPF bus. This was the first time a car bomb suicide attack happened since the dark days of militancy in the 1990s.
Feb 14, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)
40 Hurt in Pulwama Blast | Several people were injured in the attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. At least 40 were left injured after the car rammed into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday.
Feb 14, 2019 5:00 pm (IST)
Jawans Killed in Pulwama Bomb Attack | At least thirteen CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a suicide bomber ripped through the bus they were travelling in. The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident and the casualties are feared to go up.
"Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir," Abdullah tweeted.
The blast reduced the 55-seater bus to a mangled heap of iron. The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now! *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.