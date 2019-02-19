Pulwama Attack LIVE: Imran Khan Says Pakistan Will Retaliate if India Attacks, Demands Proof to Act

Event Highlights
In the aftermath of the attack, India has revoked the most favoured nation status it had accorded to Pakistan unilaterally 23 years ago to further restrict trade between the two nations and the government has also raised the custom duties on imports from Pakistan to 200 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that Pakistan will have to pay a price for the attack and warned that security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. The government is also in talks with the United States to push for the designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, but its efforts have not borne any fruits because of resistance from China. In efforts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, the ministry of external affairs also met envoys of 25 nations in the capital to present its case on Pakistan’s hand in the Pulwama terror strike.
An Eye for an Eye? | Sending across a warning, Imran Khan goes on to declare that Pakistan will, indeed retaliate if India attacks. "Starting war is easy, after all, its in the hands of humans. But Only God knows how will the war end. Things can be solved through dialogue. This is your election year but violence is not the way to sort things out," he says. In a stern warning, the Pak PM then reiterates, "Dont think Pakistan might retaliate,. Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks."
Kashmiri Youth No Longer Afraid, Says Imran Khan | Talking about the rising instances of Kashmiri youth resorting to miltiancy, Imran Khan says, "Indian needs to realise that Kashmiri youth are no longer afraid of death. Your oppressive ways and use of military action has no effect on the Kashmir issue."
'Pakistan Willing to Cooperate in Investigations on Pulwama Terror Attack' | Continuning his speech, the Pak PM says, "India blamed Pakistan without proof. We have lost lakhs of Pakistanis in our fight to maintain peace. Why will we jeopardize that?." He then assures the Indian side, that if there is any intel on Pakistan, the country will give its full cooperation to the investigations. "I assure you we will cooperate," he says.
Imran Khan's First Reaction on Pulwama Terror Attacks | In what is his first official reaction after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a press conference. Dispelling all allegations of Pakistan's association with the terror attack, he says, "What will Pakistan benefit from this? We as a nation are moving towards stability. Don't blame us." Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.
India invited the world court to restrain Pakistan from acting on conviction on ground that it was secured by means which was in violation of Article 36 of Vienna Convention and in the present case, relief of review and re-consideration would be highly inadequate, considering facts and circumstances.
Attacking the neighbour for "spreading lies" about Jadhav, Harish Salve said that Pakistan's conduct doesn't inspire confidence that Kulbhushan Jadhav can get justice there. Pakistan has in custody an Indian National who has been publicly portrayed to be a terrorist and an Indian agent creating unrest in Balochistan. Pakistan used Jadhav to build a narrative against India, Salve said.
India asked the International Court of Justice on Monday to order the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying Islamabad had failed to allow him diplomatic assistance before his conviction, as required by an international treaty. "It would be in the interest of justice, of making human rights a reality, to direct his (Jadhav's) release," said Harish Salve.
Monday's hearing on Kulbhushan Jadhav played out against a backdrop of already high tensions between the neighbors over a deadly attack last week in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama district when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden van into a CRPF bus, killing 40 jawans. It was the worst attack against Indian government forces in Kashmir's history.
QUICK RECAP | At the International Court of Justice, India accused Pakistan of an "egregious" rights breach of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday. Representing India, lawyer Harish Salve told judges at the International Court of Justice that Pakistan's claims of espionage and sabotage against Kulbhushan Jadhav have "always been strong on rhetoric and blurry on facts."
Slamming Pakistan for not complying with treaty obligation, Harish Salve said, Pakistan should have provided a substantial explanation for why it needed 3 months for providing consular access, upon which it could've claimed that it has complied with treaty obligation. Even on erroneous premise that para 4 applies, Pakistan hasn't complied with treaty obligations.
In the final hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Harish Salve says, “13 reminders were sent to Pakistan for consular access. India has no information of what happened to Jadhav in Pakistan. Pakistan did not honour bilateral treaties. On 19th June, 2017, India responded to the request for assistance in investigation and pointed that not only Jadhav had been denied consular access but no credible evidence have been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed. India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters.”
