Pulwama Attack LIVE: Imran Khan Says Pakistan Will Retaliate if India Attacks, Demands Proof to Act

News18.com | February 19, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pulwama Attack LIVE: In what may further escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said his country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”. The address comes a day after his government shot off a letter to the UN, seeking its urgent intervention to defuse tensions with India despite New repeatedly refusing third-party negotiations on the Kashmir issue in keeping with the Simla Accord.

In the aftermath of the attack, India has revoked the most favoured nation status it had accorded to Pakistan unilaterally 23 years ago to further restrict trade between the two nations and the government has also raised the custom duties on imports from Pakistan to 200 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that Pakistan will have to pay a price for the attack and warned that security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. The government is also in talks with the United States to push for the designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, but its efforts have not borne any fruits because of resistance from China. In efforts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, the ministry of external affairs also met envoys of 25 nations in the capital to present its case on Pakistan’s hand in the Pulwama terror strike.
Read More
Feb 19, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

Pakistan will respond to India's arguments in the case pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today at 2.30 pm. ICJ resumed hearing the case on Monday and adjourned it after the Indian side presented its arguments.

Feb 19, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)

The address comes a day after his government shot off a letter to the UN, seeking its urgent investment to defuse tensions with India despite New repeatedly refusing third-party negotiations on the Kashmir issue in keeping with the Simla Accord. 

Feb 19, 2019 1:47 pm (IST)

An Eye for an Eye? | Sending across a warning, Imran Khan goes on to declare that Pakistan will, indeed retaliate if India attacks. "Starting war is easy, after all, its in the hands of humans. But Only God knows how will the war end. Things can be solved through dialogue. This is your election year but violence is not the way to sort things out," he says. In a stern warning, the Pak PM  then reiterates, "Dont think Pakistan might retaliate,. Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks." 

Feb 19, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

Kashmiri Youth No Longer Afraid, Says Imran Khan | Talking about the rising instances of Kashmiri youth resorting to miltiancy, Imran Khan says, "Indian needs to realise that Kashmiri youth are no longer afraid of death. Your oppressive ways and use of military action has no effect on the Kashmir issue."

Feb 19, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

'Pakistan Willing to Cooperate in Investigations on Pulwama Terror Attack' | Continuning his speech, the Pak PM says, "India blamed Pakistan without proof. We have lost lakhs of Pakistanis in our fight to maintain peace. Why will we jeopardize that?." He then assures the Indian side, that if there is any intel on Pakistan, the country will give its full cooperation to the investigations. "I assure you we will cooperate," he says. 

Feb 19, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's First Reaction on Pulwama Terror Attacks | In what is his first official reaction after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a press conference. Dispelling all allegations of Pakistan's association with the terror attack, he says, "What will Pakistan benefit from this? We as a nation are moving towards stability. Don't blame us." Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.

Feb 19, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

In what may further escalate tensions between India and Pakistan minutes before Day 2 of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing at ICJ, Pakistan PM Imran Khan is scheduled to deliver an address on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber.

Feb 18, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)

India Concludes Statement | Harish Salve concludes his statement for India and Pakistan will begin its case on Tuesday. Proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case have been adjourned in the International Court of Justice for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Feb 18, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

India invited the world court to restrain Pakistan from acting on conviction on ground that it was secured by means which was in violation of Article 36 of Vienna Convention and in the present case, relief of review and re-consideration would be highly inadequate, considering facts and circumstances.

Feb 18, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

Attacking the neighbour for "spreading lies" about Jadhav, Harish Salve said that Pakistan's conduct doesn't inspire confidence that Kulbhushan Jadhav can get justice there. Pakistan has in custody an Indian National who has been publicly portrayed to be a terrorist and an Indian agent creating unrest in Balochistan. Pakistan used Jadhav to build a narrative against India, Salve said.

Feb 18, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

Government of India's agent Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary, MEA greeted Pakistan's AG Anwar Mansoor Khan with a namaste instead of shaking hands, before the proceedings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice.

Feb 18, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

"I would invite this court to keep in mind the relief to be granted in the backdrop of the fact that his trial has been conducted by a military court," appealed Harish Salve.

Feb 18, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)

Pakistan has willfully, knowingly and brazenly violated Article 36 of Vienna Convention, said Harish Salve, adding that rights of Kulbhushan Jadhav and India have been brazenly violated by Pakistan and that consequences must follow.

Feb 18, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)

India asked the International Court of Justice on Monday to order the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying Islamabad had failed to allow him diplomatic assistance before his conviction, as required by an international treaty. "It would be in the interest of justice, of making human rights a reality, to direct his (Jadhav's) release," said Harish Salve.

Feb 18, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)

After the proceedings, Harish Salve likely to do media interaction from 5:15 pm.

Feb 18, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)

Harish Salve said that the proceedings in Pakistani military courts fall far short of international standards. "In just two years, military courts in Pakistan have been allowed to convict civilians and 161 civilians have been given death sentence in an opaque manner," Harish Salve added.

Feb 18, 2019 4:57 pm (IST)

Harish Salve further said that Pakistan is using the International Court of Justice as a platform for propaganda and that in itself is an abuse of the court's process. The cased cited by Pakistan have no relevance to the present case, Salve added.

Feb 18, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

"Despite repeated attempts by India to sign a treaty for mutual legal assistance, Pakistan has refused. The reason is that there are several pending cases that involve terrorism," said Harish Salve.

Feb 18, 2019 4:47 pm (IST)

Monday's hearing on Kulbhushan Jadhav played out against a backdrop of already high tensions between the neighbors over a deadly attack last week in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama district when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden van into a CRPF bus, killing 40 jawans. It was the worst attack against Indian government forces in Kashmir's history.

Feb 18, 2019 4:45 pm (IST)

Kulbhushan Story Strong on Rhetoric, Weak on Facts | Further, Harish Salve went on to say that Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose the judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the charges against him and the evidence. The story has always been strong on rhetoric and weak on facts. 

Feb 18, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)

Harish Salve said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's trial by military court hopelessly fails to satisfy even minimum standards of due process and should be declared "unlawful". 

Feb 18, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

Hearing Resumes | Judges at the International Court of Justice take their seats. Harsh Salve resumes submissions for India.

Feb 18, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

Kulbhushan Jadhav was convicted in Pakistan by a military tribunal and sentenced to death in April 2017. The International Court of Justice last year ordered Pakistan not to execute him pending the outcome of the case in The Hague.

Feb 18, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016. The country says that Jadhav had "entered the country from Iran with fraudulant passport". Pakistani officials claim that Jadhav has been linked to 1,345 deaths in acts of terrorism in Pakistan, making secret trips to the country from Iran. 

Feb 18, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

Government of India's agent Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary, MEA and Pakistan's AG Anwar Mansoor Khan before the proceedings in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice at the Hague, Netherlands.

Feb 18, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

QUICK RECAP | At the International Court of Justice, India accused Pakistan of an "egregious" rights breach of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday. Representing India, lawyer Harish Salve told judges at the International Court of Justice that Pakistan's claims of espionage and sabotage against Kulbhushan Jadhav have "always been strong on rhetoric and blurry on facts."

Feb 18, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)

Court Adjourned | The International Court of Justice has been adjourned for a ten minute break.

Feb 18, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

Slamming Pakistan for not complying with treaty obligation, Harish Salve said, Pakistan should have provided a substantial explanation for why it needed 3 months for providing consular access, upon which it could've claimed that it has complied with treaty obligation. Even on erroneous premise that para 4 applies, Pakistan hasn't complied with treaty obligations.

Feb 18, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Harish Salve in ICJ says, “Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav's family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on December 25, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav's family was conducted and wrote a letter on December 27 marking its protest.”

Feb 18, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)

In the final hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Harish Salve says, “13 reminders were sent to Pakistan for consular access. India has no information of what happened to Jadhav in Pakistan. Pakistan did not honour bilateral treaties. On 19th June, 2017, India responded to the request for assistance in investigation and pointed that not only Jadhav had been denied consular access but no credible evidence have been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed. India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters.”

