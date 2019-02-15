Pulwama Attack LIVE: PM Modi Says Pak Will Pay Heavy Price, Rahul Offers Full Support to Govt & Forces

China Condemns Attack | China on Friday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF troopers dead, saying it was deeply shocked over the incident and firmly opposed to terrorism. The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama district. It was the worst ever attack on security forces on any single day since a separatist campaign broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989.
Event Highlights
The Prime Minister, after chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting with his top ministers, said the security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. “The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished,” he said. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister on Friday, said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan’s complete isolation from the international community for having a direct hand in this attack.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who had previously initiated a website for citizens to donate money for the welfare of armed forces, said that he was "numb beyond belief" at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. "May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten," he said.
Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019
PM Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the National Security Advisor, Rajnath Singh and taken stock of the situation in Pulwama after the terror attack.
Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019
We Stand With Govt, Army: Cong | "This is a terrible tragedy. This kind of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terror attacks is to divide the country. But they will never succeed. The entire opposition and the country is standing together with the government and security forces in this time of mourning," says Rahul Gandhi.
A Huge Tragedy, Says Kiran Bedi | Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described as "a huge tragedy" the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. "40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS officer tweeted late Thursday night. The CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General R R Bhatnagar and senior officials of the force are leaving for Kashmir as part of a team led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. They are also expected to meet the injured who are admitted to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they said. More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm on Thursday.
Official Death Toll Mounts to 40: CRPF
Official Death Toll Mounts to 40: CRPF | The toll in the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has risen to 40, a senior official said on Friday. A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district. "A total of 40 personnel have been killed in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Five troops are injured," the senior official said. In the wake of the incident, the CRPF has issued a 'high vigil' alert to all its formations in the Kashmir Valley and other places in the state.
PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes a two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/PIRRVHUrFI— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
PM Modi on Pulwama Attack | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price". In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism, and the "blood of the people is boiling". "Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise," he said at a function to flag off a new semi-high speed train from Delhi to Varanasi. On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar killing at least 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. "My condolences to families of those martyred in the Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said. "I am thankful to all nations which condemned the Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism," the prime minister said
"I blame the Pakistani government for the attack. I hope our government gives a befitting reply. I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs. Pakistan PM talks about Kartarpur, but their army chief does something else. Pakistan needs to change its strategy," says Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
PM Modi Says Pak Will Pay Heavy Price | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forces behind Pulwama attack and those responsible for it will be definitely be punished. "I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery," he said.
India Withdraws MFN Status to Pak | The most favoured nation status to Pakistan stands revoked, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after CCS meet on Pulwama attack. MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps, which has to be taken for complete isolation of Pakistan, he added. Government to convene all party meeting on Saturday.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that he has spoken to the family of martyred CRPF soldier Guru H and also instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation. Guru H (33), from Karnataka's Gudigere village, was among the 37 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the suicide attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
I spoke to martyred #CRPF soldier H Guru's family over the phone and consoled them. Their grief is heartwrenching. We are with them.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2019
I have instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation.#Pulwama
MoS MEA and former Army chief VK Singh says that appropriate action will be taken. "It's a very sad incident, it's deplorable, it's something which should lead us to taking action, so that this should not happen again. Pakistan must take action against JeM and Masood Azhar, the onus is on Pakistan now," he adds.
'India Won't Be Able to Surprise Pak Like in 2016' | Former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General (retired) DS Hooda tells News18 that India "will not be able to surprise Pakistan like in 2016 (surgical strike)". "New methods need to be used, but we cannot rule out a cross border strike," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police had shared an intelligence input two days ago of a video uploaded online which showed that such an attack may be carried out.
Russia Condemns Attack | Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over Pulwama attack. In a message to PM Modi and President Kovind, he said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished."
BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday that the entire country is deeply saddened by the horrific attack in Pulwama. "There is resentment in the country against the barbarous mindset promoting such hatred and violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the sacrifice of our martyrs will not be wasted," he said.
Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2019
130 crore Indians stand in complete solidarity with the families of the courageous heroes who devoted their life in service of the nation. Generations to come will remember their valour. We pray the injured get well soon.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 15, 2019
NSG, NIA Teams Leave for J-K to Join Probe into Pulwama Terror Attack | Experts of anti-terror commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision to send the teams was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016. On Thursday, a home ministry official had said an NIA team with forensic experts was being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of crime.
Veterans of India, a group of ex-servicemen, have given a call for silent protest at 3 pm today at Jantar Mantar against the attack on CRPF in Pulwama. "All members of the defence family, our supporters and concerned citizens are requested to assemble at Jantar Mantar. We will march to India Gate and pay homage to the martyred security personnel," the group said in a Facebook post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Friday.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday.Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Valley to take a stock of the situation. All ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also cancelled their political rallies for Friday.
"The Indian government condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN and other countries, it said.
"The terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the Pakistani government to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity," the MEA said.
Countries from across the globe also condemned the terror attack in Pulwama, with global leaders like the US, Russia and France asserting that they stand with India in combating the menace of terrorism.
Germany strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack, saying stands by its strategic partner India. Australia, Turkey, Canada and Czech Republic also condemned the horrific terror attack. India's neighbours Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also expressed solidarity and vowed to combat the menace of terrorism jointly.
Meanwhile, the White House has asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack. "The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Pakistan, however, has denied allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere in the world. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," it said.
