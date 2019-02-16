Pulwama Attack Live: Protest in London Against Pakistan; PM Modi Says Will Avenge Each Teardrop

Virat Kohli Postpones Indian Sports Honour | Indian skipper Virat Kohli has postponed the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours, which was to take place on Saturday, as a "mark of respect" to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack. Indian Sports Honours is an initiative of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. "The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow," Kohli wrote on his twitter handle Friday night.
The bodies of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which were brought to Delhi on Friday evening, have started reaching their respective hometowns one by one. Huge crowds have gathered to pay respects to the soldiers amid emotional moments.
The return of IEDs would lead to much more intense checking of the civil population and further alienation and this what the adversaries want, says Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain
Slamming the Indian intelligence for its persistent failure to gather prior intel about assailants, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Sunday, holding them accountable for the lack of security in Kashmir.
आज फिर बहादुर सैनिकों की जान गई है। हम शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 16, 2019
सर्व दल बैठक में सब ने भारत की एकता और अखंडता की रक्षा के लिए एक आवाज़ में सेना का समर्थन किया था
लेकिन इंटेलिजेन्स अभी भी बेख़बर है। जनता जानना चाहती है कि यह घुसपैठिए कैसे बार बार हमला कर रहे हैं?
John Bolton, assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs, tweeted on Saturday to express his solidarity with India after Pulwama attack. "I expressed condolences to NSA Doval yesterday for the reprehensible terrorist attack on India. Pakistan must crack down on JeM and all terrorists operating from its territory. Countries should uphold UNSC responsibilities to deny safe haven and support for terrorists," his tweet read.
Bomber Started Tailing Convoy from Jammu | Eyewitnesses have told investigators that Adil, who blew himself up in Pulwama on Thursday killing 40 CRPF personnel, drove a red EECO car. The four escorts in bus number three told him twice of thrice to move away from the convoy, but he kept swerving left and right till he finally rammed into the bus. According to sources, Adil had started tailing the convoy from the Jammu side.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of 40 CRPF jawans killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. Pledging support to the Centre on whatever action it intends to take to stamp out terrorism, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the country would always remember the sacrifices of the jawans.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, spokesperson tweeted on Saturday:
#Pakistan strongly condemns the Continuing attacks on Kashmiris, in the aftermath of the #Pulwamaattack in #IOK, including #Kashmiri students being systemically targeted in India as the state authorities stay complicit and inactive. #kashmirbleeds (1/2)— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 16, 2019
Major Killed While Defusing IED | The Major-rank army officer who was killed on Saturday was trying to defuse an Improvised Explosive Device which had been planted by terrorists. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, in Jammu and Kashmir.
An Army major was killed in an IED blast near the LoC in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The incident comes two days after the deadly Pulwama attack.
Armymen Receive Bravery Awards Wearing Black Armbands | Wearing black armbands in memory of the CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack, officers and men of the Indian Army Saturday received awards for bravery in field and anti-insurgency operations from the Eastern Army Commander at a sombre ceremony in Kolkata. "Any loss of life is a sad incident, we are all brothers in arms. We will continue to work in synergy and will not let one or two incidents affect our morale," said Lt Gen M M Naravane.
Navjot Singh Sidhu Axed from Kapil's Show | Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after his controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack. The cricketer-turned-politician on Friday had criticised the Centre's decision to scrap the Kartarpur corridor plan and had instead urged the government to "uproot the real problem."
Condoling the terror attack in Pulwama, Kapil Dev said, " Tomorrow is an important day and we run for all the people who gave their life for the country. People who are serving the country, they are real heroes and not we, they are the heroes and we should try to make sure (that) we should look after their families."
Kapil Dev Urges Runners to Run for Slain CRPF Soldiers | Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev on Saturday urged the participants of a half-marathon to be held in Mumabi on Sunday to run in memory of the slain CRPF jawans. The organisers announced that a minute's silence would be observed before the run in memory of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.
Babul Supriyo on Pulwama Attack | BJP's Bengal MP, Babul Supriyo has called for unity among political parties and said, "Opposition parties is not a term we should use today. We are a united India. Everyone is grieving an the anger is at its height. We all need to sit down and find the right way to punish the perpetrators." Pakistan must be taught a lesson, he added.
The resolution adopted at the meet did not name Pakistan but asserted that India has been facing the menace of the cross-border terrorism which of late, it added, is being actively encouraged by forces from the neighbouring country.
'We Won't Let Them Sleep' | Assuring the nation that the tears of the families of slain soldiers will not go waste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhule, said, that the Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans will be avenged. "We won't let them sleep. But, this is the time for patience and empathy, a time of sorrow," PM Modi.
Mufti Abdullah was killed in Khunmu, on the outskirts of Srinagar. He was an expert in making IED and remnants of several IEDs were found at his premises after his encounter. News18 sources have said that the police are trying to ascertain if the explosives used in Pulwama are similar to what was recovered from Mufti's premises and a forensic report will confirm it.
Tricolor draped coffins of the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, during wreath laying ceremony at the CRPF camp in Budgam, Friday, Feb 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Their anger also found resonance at the all-party meeting called by the NDA government to brief the opposition on the terror attack in Pulwama. The meeting ended with a resolution condemning the terror strike. “We stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism, defending India's unity and integrity,” the resolution said. Condemning Pakistan for “actively encouraging” terrorism from across the border, the parties said India has displayed firmness and resilience in tackling it.
After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he told home minister Rajnath Singh to ask the Prime Minister to meet the presidents of all political parties to chart the future course of action as the “entire nation is angry right now”. He said the opposition will stand with the government to end terror in the country.
Saturday’s meeting was the first-of-its-kind called under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held public meeting in Maharashtra on Saturday, said that the jawans will decide what punishment has to be dealt to the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. He also launched a scathing attack at Pakistan without naming it and said that it had become a synonym for terrorism.
The announcement on the all-party meeting was made after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held on Friday, after which India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan to further restrict trade between the two neighbours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned Pakistan that it will have to pay a heavy price for the attack and said that forces have been given the full freedom to retaliate.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, soon after local youth Adil Ahmad Dar had blown up his explosive laden car near the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
India has slammed Pakistan for stating that it had no role in the Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.
"JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terror groups had welcomed the news of the attack and those groups were also based in Pakistan,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
